The Penn State Greater Allegheny men and women returned home to McKeesport Tuesday night with a PSUAC sweep of Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus.
The Greater Allegheny women defeated Fayette, 69-59, while the men rolled past the home team, 110-78.
The Penn State Greater Allegheny women led 18-10, 27-20 and 47-33 at the quarter breaks.
Taylor McCormick paced Fayette (1-3, 2-5) with 22 points, including 10-of-13 free throws. Morgan Rigsby finished with 17 points and nine rebounds. Alison Boykin added 10 points.
Tomisha Pierce shared game-scoring honors for Penn State Greater Allegheny (4-1, 6-6) with 22 points. Karissa Spade added 16 points.
The Penn State Greater Allegheny men led 59-34 at halftime on their way to victory.
Dasilas Jones led Penn State Fayette (0-4, 4-6) with a game-high 27 points, including 11-of-13 free throws. Tavian Mozie added 11 points.
Christopher Killings paced Greater Allegheny (2-3, 4-5) with 20 points. Bryce Phillips (19), Jeremiah Miller (14), and Marquest Rainey (13) also finished in double figures.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.