The Penn State Fayette, The Eberly campus men, led by Mitchell Minda, won the PSUAC cross country title Saturday at Penn State Mont Alto.
The Lions finished with 22 points. Penn State Mont Alto had 52 points and Penn State Scranton finished with 56 points.
Minda, who was honored as the PSUAC Runner of the Week on Oct. 19, won the individual title with a time of 28:36, nearly a minute faster than Mont Alto's Gabriel Brandt.
Teammate Joe O'Connell, the PSUAC Runner of the Week on Oct. 13, finished third in 29:31. Teammate Drew Erdman next crossed the finish line in 30:18.
Ethan Mates finished seventh in 31:06. PJ Savini was 11th with a time of 32:44. Jacob Noel placed 17th in 34:13.
The Penn State Fayette women were the only ones to field a full team for the conference title.
Nicole Walker (25:26), Kelsey Wilkins (25:32), and Josie Pindro (25:33) finished 1-2-3 for Penn State Fayette. Chloe Kalp was fifth with a time of 26:48. Haley Miller placed seventh in 29:43.
Women's volleyball
Aeschbacher honored -- Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus' Kristina Aeschbacher was named the PSUAC Volleyball Player of the Week on Oct. 26.
The Carmichaels graduate finished with 34 kills and 12 blocks for the Lions.
