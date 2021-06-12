Hits were hard to come by in Friday's Fayette County Baseball League game, but the Fayette Raiders scored a pair of runs without a hit on their way to a 3-1 victory over Washington.
The game was originally scheduled to be Washington's home game, but rain caused poor field conditions at McGuffey Community Park and the game was moved to Redstone.
The game was scoreless through three innings before Fayette broke through with two runs on four walks and a hit batter in the bottom of the fourth inning.
The home team extended its lead to 3-0 in the bottom of the fifth inning. Washington scored its run in the top of the sixth inning.
Kyle Ridley singled, Anthony Dellapenna had a double and Dylan Bohna legged out a triple for Fayette's three hits.
Josh Davison went the distance for the win, striking out 15 and walking just one.
Chad and Bobby Fleischauer both had a single for Washington. Sonny Pellechette started and lasted four innings in the loss with nine walks.
The Fayette Raiders won for the first time this season, improving to 1-2. The game was season opener for Washington, playing its first FCBL season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.