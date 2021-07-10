The Fayette Raiders scored four runs in the top of the fifth inning Friday night to rally for a 5-3 victory at Carmichaels in Fayette County Baseball League action.
The game was suspended in the bottom of the fourth inning Wednesday night.
Johnny Hovanec brought home the first run of the fifth inning with a bases-loaded sacrifice fly. The second run scored on an infield error, and the final two runs came home on RBI singles from Brody Bagwell and Dylan Bohna.
Bohna earned the win, pitching the fourth and fifth innings and into the sixth inning. He allowed one run with one walk and two strikeouts.
Jackson Miller pitched the final two innings to earn the save. He struck out one and didn't walk a batter.
Carmichaels led 2-1 when the game was suspended. The Copperheads added the third run in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Fayette Raiders manager Vince Dellapenna had only nine players for the start of the game on Wednesday, but lost two on vacation for Friday.
"We had to pick up two players," said Dellapenna. One of those players was Miller.
Fayette improves to 3-8 and positioned itself for the fourth and final playoff berth. ARH Industries, who forfeited to Mill Run Friday due to a lack of players, and Mitch's Bail Bonds both have two wins.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.