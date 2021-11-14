Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus' Haley Miller, Gabriel Brandt and Joe Carei were honored this weekend at the 2021 USCAA National Championships in Virginia Beach, Va.
Miller was the USCAA Women's Cross Country Student-Athlete of the Year and Brandt received the Men's Cross Country Student-Athlete of the Year. Carei was honored as the Women's Cross Country Coach of the Year.
SUNY ESF's Mike Melfi was named the Men's Cross Country Coach of the Year.
SUNY ESF had three runners place in the top six to win the women's team title with 28 points. Penn State Fayette placed second and D'Youville College was third.
SUNY ESF freshman Bryce Hopper won the women's title with a time of 24:51 on the 6K course.
Fayette's Nicole Walker was fourth in 25:59 and teammate Josie Pindro placed seventh with a time of 26:37 to earn first-team All-America honors. The Nittany Lions' Chloe Kalp earned second-team All-America honors after finishing 10th in 27:48.
The SUNY ESF men made it a sweep after winning the team title with 30 points. Matt Frame led SUNY ESF by covering the 8K course in a gold medal-winning time of 26:57.
Penn State Fayette's Mitchel Minda earned second-team honors after finishing 11th in 30:06.
Pindro, Miller and Carlow's Kaitlynn Melvin, a Belle Vernon graduate, earned USCAA Women's Cross Country National All-Academic honors.
