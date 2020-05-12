The Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus cross country and track & field teams are providing an opportunity for local runners and walkers to get in a spring race and help fund their programs at the same time.
“We were at the end of our training cycle and we just wanted to get people running, again,” explained Penn State Fayette cross country/track & field coach Joe Carei. “We lost our fundraiser this spring. The track program is self-funded. We have to buy our own equipment, and that’s expensive.”
Cost for either the 5K or 10K is $20. Registration is available online at https://runsignup.com/Race/PA/LemontFurnace/HomeSchool5k10K.
The timing for the race over Memorial Day weekend is from Friday, May 22, beginning at 5 p.m., through Monday, May 25 (Memorial Day) until 7 p.m.
Participants can run or walk, though only the top three females and males in the 5K and 10K receive awards. There are no age group awards.
“They can run circles in their living room if they want to,” Carei said with a laugh.
“There will be a link when they sign up how to upload their results,” added Carei.
Participants are on their honor and do not have to link up with a site used to track activity.
“We debated that,” said Carei. “But, some people don’t have the technology for that, so they can just upload their results.
“We just want to get people involved. We want to get people out and recognize we did something.”
Competitors will receive a race T-shirt in June following the race.
“We do have a commemorative race shirt. Twenty years from now, runners can say ‘I remember COVID,’” added Carei.
For more information, contact Carei at 724-437-3287 or via email at juc337@psu.edu.
