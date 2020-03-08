LEMONT FURNACE — The host Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus women could not find their shooting range Sunday afternoon as the Lady Lions fell to Andrews University, 64-49, in the Division II preliminary round of the USCAA National Championships.
Penn State Fayette closes the season out in the consolation round today at 10 a.m. against Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences in the ARC gym.
The Lady Lions twice rallied in the first half to tie the game, but were unable to build any momentum from the bursts.
Andrews (10-11) scored the first seven points of the game, only to have the host team go on a 9-2 run over the next four minutes to tie the game.
The Cardinals answered by scoring the last nine points of the first quarter for an 18-9 lead.
The Lady Lions found their range from beyond the 3-point line in the second quarter with Brooke Poling, Taylor McCormick and Dae-Lin Burnsworth, the 3-point champion in the skills competition, all hitting long-range shots to tie the game at 18 at the 7:38 mark of the second quarter.
Andrews once again responded with an 8-0 run to regain control of the quarter.
“We made the run, then we fell apart. We stopped what we were doing,” said Penn State Fayette coach Scott Hillen.
Penn State Fayette held a slight 13-10 edge in the quarter to trail 28-22 at halftime.
Burnsworth’s layup at 8:28 drew the Lady Lions to 30-28, but the host team would not be that close again because Andrews countered with an 8-0 run.
The Cardinals led 46-33 after three quarters.
Maci Chen hit 3-pointer at 7:12 to give Andrews its biggest lead of the game, 55-37. The teams then exchanged baskets in the final seven minutes for the final difference.
Andrews held a significant advantage under the basket with 59 rebounds, including 36 defensive rebounds. The Lady Lions had only seven offensive rebounds and 24 total boards.
“They had control the whole game. Their length and size on defense made our offense non-existent,” said Hillen. “We have seven offensive rebounds, they had 23. They doubled us in total rebounds.
“You give a team three, four shots down the court and it deflates you. It pays a mental toll on us.”
Kaitlyn Riley was the lone Penn State Fayette player in double figures with 21 points. She also had a team-high six rebounds. The Lady Lions made 16-of-59 field goal attempts and just 5-of-30 shots from 3-point range.
“We only had one in double digits. We usually have four,” said Hillen.
Jayde Broussard was a beast underneath for Andrews with 26 points and 18 rebounds. Sarah Page also had a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds. Chen added 15 points.
The Lady Lions close out the season in the consolation game.
“It’s always tough to come back in a consolation game, especially at 10 in the morning,” added Hillen.
