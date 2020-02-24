The Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus women’s basketball team opens the PSUAC tournament tonight when the Lady Lions host Penn State DuBois.
Penn State Fayette finished second in the West with a conference record of 11-6 and an overall mark of 16-8. Penn State DuBois placed third in the West with a conference mark of 10-7 and an overall record of 15-9.
The teams split their conference games this season with the Fayette women winning at home on Jan. 28, 92-61, while DuBois defeated the visiting Lady Lions, 69-68, a week ago. Penn State Fayette closed the regular season with a pair of losses, including the loss at DuBois.
Sophomore guard Kaitlyn Riley leads the Fayette women with 17.0 point per game, adding 8.3 rebounds per game. Freshman Taylor McCormick averages 15.2 points per contest. Sophomore guard Dae-Lin Burnsworth is scoring 12.3 points per game.
Freshman Brooke Poling averages 11.3 points and 8.3 rebounds per game. Senior forward/center Siteri Tale leads the Lady Lions with 10 rebounds per game.
Freshman forward Malliah Shreck leads DuBois with 15.8 points and 14.4 rebounds per game. Junior guard Lexey Shick scores 10.9 points per game.
The other quarterfinal tournament games tonight are Penn State Wilkes-Barre, the fourth-place team in the East, playing at first-place Penn State Brandywine at 7 p.m., Penn State Schuylkill, the third-place team in the East, playing Penn State Lehigh Valley at Cedar Crest College at 6 p.m., and Penn State Beaver, the first-place team in the West, hosting Penn State Mont Alto at 7 p.m.
The highest remaining seeds from the East and West host the semifinals on Friday. The semifinal winners then meet Sunday at 4 p.m. at the Bryce Jordan Center for the PSUAC title.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.