The Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus men’s and women’s basketball team returned home Tuesday night with PSUAC victories over Penn State New Kensington.
The Fayette women cruised to an 82-48 win, while the men rallied for a 72-65 victory.
The Lady Lions (3-2, 4-4) led 14-10, 36-24 and 57-34 at the quarter breaks.
Fayette’s Morgan Rigsby had a double-double with 17 rebounds and 10 points. Taylor McCormick poured in a game-high 27 points. Alison Boykin finished with 21 points.
Ryliegh Beck paced New Kensington (0-5, 0-8) with 15 points. Deshaya Chavis scored 14 points and Shaylynne Boitnott added 13.
The home team led 33-29 at halftime, only to have the Fayette men hold a 43-32 advantage in the second half.
Dasilas Jones led the Lions (1-4, 5-6) with 15 points. Maurice Freeman and Tavian Mozie both finished with 14 points. Will Hagwood came off the bench to score 12 points. Dominic Boring added 11 points.
Freeman, Mozie and Boring all grabbed eight rebounds.
Evan Clarke paced New Kensington (2-3, 4-5) with a game-high 20 points. Shyheim Flanagan finished with 15 points. Aubrey Feaster II scored 12 points. Manny Dotson pulled down a game-high 18 rebounds.
Hockey
Burrell 9, Connellsville 1 — The Bucs scored four goals in the first period and didn’t look back for a PIHL D2 road victory at The Ice Mine.
Burrell’s Caden Canfield, Luke Rose, Anthony George (power play), and John Lukac scored in the first period.
Joe Scolaro’s short-handed goal early in the second period increased the visitors’ lead to 5-0.
George and Canfield netted their second goals for the Bucs (5-2-0-1-0) in the third period. Aidan Petroff and Riley Wislie added late goals to cap the scoring.
Ian Zerecheck scored the lone goal for the Falcons (2-7-0-0-0) with six minutes left in the game.
