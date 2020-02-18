The Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus women were unable to rally from a halftime deficit Tuesday night for a 69-68 PSUAC loss at Penn State Du Bois.
The home team led 25-16 after the first quarter and 42-30 at halftime. The visiting Lady Lions cut the deficit to 54-51 after outscoring Du Bois in the third quarter, 21-12.
Fayette outscored the home team in the final quarter, 17-15.
The Lady Lions had a poor shooting night, making on 21-of-78 field goal attempts and 3-23 from 3-point range. However, the visitors did make 23-of-28 free throws.
Taylor McCormick pace Penn State Fayette with 22 points. Kaitlyn Riley added 21 and Dae-Lin Burnsworth finished with 15. Brooke Poling grabbed 11 rebounds.
Penn State Du Bois' Lexie Schreck tied for game-scoring honors with 22 points. Malliah Schreck had a double-double with 19 points and 23 rebounds. Sydney Shaw added 10 points.
Men's basketball
Penn State Du Bois 76, Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus 67 -- The home team extended its lead in the second half for a PSUAC victory over the visiting Lions.
Penn State Du Bois led 40-35 at halftime.
Tavian Mozie paced Fayette with a game-high 24 points. Joshua Hankins finished with a double-double, scoring 23 points and grabbing a game-high 11 points.
Russell Gariepy had a double-double for Du Bois with 21 points and 10 rebounds.
