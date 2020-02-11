The Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus women grabbed the early lead and didn't let it go for a 76-59 PSUAC victory Tuesday night over visiting Penn State Greater Allegheny.
The Lady Lions (11-4, 16-6) led 17-15, 37-22 and 57-40 at the quarter breaks.
Fayette's Kaitlyn Riley led the way with game-highs of 27 points and 12 rebounds. Brooke Poling also had a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Taylor McCormick added 13 points.
Alex Hall led Greater Allegheny (4-10, 5-14) with 14 points and eight rebounds. Tina Clybourn (10), Jayla Ellis (13), and Da'Neisha Williams (12) also scored in double figures for the visitors.
Men's basketball
Penn State Greater Allegheny 63, Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus 57 -- Penn State Fayette led 30-20 after the first half, but was unable to hold off the visitors in PSUAC action.
Greater Allegheny (11-5, 15-7) outscored the Lions in the final 20 minutes, 43-27.
Iman Young had a double-double for Fayette (6-10, 8-14) with 17 points and 14 rebounds. Joshua Hankins finished with 15 points.
Makis Rivera scored 16 points for Penn State Greater Allegheny. Markel Sayles had a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Koran Fleming added 11 points.
