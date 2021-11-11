Albert Gallatin graduate Tavian Mozie topped 1,000 career points and new coach Andy Hedrick won his first game Wednesday night as the Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus opened the 2021-22 season with a 104-76 victory over visiting Community College of Allegheny County.
Mozie scored 16 points to top the 1,000-point mark, adding team highs in rebounds (4) and assists (3).
Dom Boring led the Nittany Lions with 22 points, making 10-of-14 field goal attempts. Dasilas Jones finished with 20 points. Mo Freeman scored 18 points, and Will Hagwood added 13 points.
College wrestling
Shippensburg 27, Waynesburg 23 -- Danny Sheib won a 3-2 decision at 285 pounds, the last bout of the match, to rally the visiting Raiders to a non-conference win over the Yellow Jackets.
Shippensburg's Josh Jackson (125), Matt Milbrand (157), and John Bachar (165) won by fall. DeAndre Reed won at 141 points by forfeit.
Waynesburg's Dylan Winters secured a 19-4 technical fall at 7:00 at 133 pounds. Luke LaVanway won by fall in 3:14 at 197 pounds. Damion Finnegan and Kyle Hinerman won by forfeit.
There was no bout at 184 pounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.