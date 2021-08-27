Mount Pleasant enters the 2021 football season coming off two straight WPIAL playoff appearances under fifth-year head coach Jason Fazekas and returning to the postseason for a third consecutive season is one of the team’s goals.
“Our goals always start with trying to get into the playoffs,” said Fazekas. “We recognize it isn’t easy to do, but we keep a standard.”
Fazekas noted several key points for the Vikings to get back to the postseason.
“As always, we have to stay healthy,” said Fazekas. “A big part of that is taking care of yourself.
“Another key is getting the kids to buy into what we are trying to do offensively and defensively.”
To return to the playoffs, Mount Pleasant will have to rely heavily on players who gained experience as key reserves a season ago because the Vikings only return four starters on both sides of the ball.
Leading the way, in terms of returning starters, are senior Aaron Alakson and junior Robbie Labuda, the only two-way starters back.
Alakson, who was an All-Conference honorable mention player a year ago, rushed for 630 yards and four scores, averaging 6.74 yards per carry. Alakson also returns at linebacker, while Labuda is a tailback and free safety.
The other returning starters are senior tight end Maximus Moore, junior offensive lineman William Eicher, junior cornerback Tyler Reese and senior strong safety Conor Johnson.
Reese started at wide receiver on offense a year ago, but the junior now moves into the quarterback spot.
Other promising newcomers to the lineup, some who gained valuable experience a year ago, will play a key in how the season unfolds for the Vikings.
Players that Fazekas mentioned who will see time both ways include four two-way linemen, seniors Hunter Dean and Jake Kramer, junior Jacob Proctor-Kraus and sophomore Kolby Hudec, sophomore running back and linebacker Jackson Hutter and senior receiver and defensive back Brant Garn.
Offensive players that Fazekas mentioned include senior running back Ian Hutter, freshman quarterback Cole Chatfield, senior lineman Ryan Eutsey and sophomore lineman Micah Roadman. Junior linebacker Casey Shaffer and senior defensive back Jake Levendusky were defensive players noted by Fazekas.
Fazekas is looking at Reese, Alakson and Dean for leadership.
“Tyler will give us leadership and is a great athlete,” said Fazekas. “Aaron will give us leadership as will Dean, who will keep the line unit bonded together.”
Mount Pleasant plays in the tough Interstate Conference.
“The coaching in the conference is really good,” said Fazekas. “I think a lot of the teams will be competitive and every week will be tough.”
The other teams in the conference include Elizabeth Forward, Southmoreland, South Park, South Allegheny, Brownsville and Yough.
The Vikings open the season with a nonconference game at Derry on Sept. 3. After two more nonconference games, the Vikings begin conference play Sept. 24 when they host rival Southmoreland.
