M&R Transit made the drive to Oakland (Md.) Sunday afternoon in anticipation of playing the second game of the Fayette County Baseball League championship.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Monday, August 1, 2022 6:21 AM
Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High around 80F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 68F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: August 1, 2022 @ 6:12 am
M&R Transit made the drive to Oakland (Md.) Sunday afternoon in anticipation of playing the second game of the Fayette County Baseball League championship.
The rains that doused southern Pennsylvania and western Maryland never abated, leading Game 2 of the finals to be postponed for the second time. The game was originally scheduled to be played on Friday.
The final four games have all been pushed back a day with M&R Transit leading the best-of-5 series, 1-0.
The second game is scheduled tonight at Garrett County Community College Field at 7 p.m. The third game returns to Hutchinson Field on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
The series returns to Oakland on Wednesday at 7 p.m., should Game 4 be necessary. A fifth-and-final game, if needed, will be played Thursday at Hutchinson Field at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.