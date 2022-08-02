The second game of the Fayette County Baseball League championship series was originally scheduled for July 29, but has yet to be played because of field conditions.
FCBL Game 2 postponed once again
- By Jim Downey jdowney@heradlstandard.com
Tuesday, August 2, 2022 12:09 AM
The game between M&R Transit and Oakland (Md.) was postponed for the third time Monday night because the Oaks’ home field, Garrett County Community College Field, was deemed unplayable because of rain that fell in western Maryland.
The game is rescheduled for tonight at 7 p.m. Should the GCCC Field be unplayable, the game will be moved to Hutchinson Field.
The third game is scheduled for Hutchinson Field on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Game 4 returns to Oakland on Thursday at 7 p.m., if necessary. Should a fifth and deciding game be needed, the game moves to Hutchinson Field on Friday at 7 p.m.
