The Fayette County Baseball League regular season ended with a flourish Thursday night with the results upending the final standings and the semifinal playoff pairings.
Mitch’s Bail Bonds had the biggest impact on the final results with a pair of victories, 10-1 and 2-1, over visiting Oakland (Md.). The two wins, coupled with M&R Transit’s 7-6 victory over Carmichaels, secured the fourth and final playoff berth for Mitch’s Bail Bonds and lifted M&R Transit, the defending champion, into first place.
M&R Transit (11-4) will host Mitch’s Bail Bonds (7-8) in Game 1 of the semifinals Sunday at 5 p.m. at Hutchinson Field. Carmichaels (9-6) travels to Southern Garrett High School to play Oakland (10-5) in the first game of the series.
The second game moves to Mitch’s Bail Bonds (Redstone Park) and Carmichaels (Carmichaels High School) on Monday with both games starting at 6 p.m.
If necessary, the third and deciding game returns to the opening location on Tuesday with a 6 p.m. start.
Mitch’s Bail Bonds led 6-1 when the first game was suspended in the bottom of the fourth inning. Mitch’s Bail Bonds put the game out of reach with four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Mitch’s Bail Bonds led 1-0 after two innings and 5-1 after three innings.
Josh Davison pitched the first four innings before the suspension to earn the win. Matt Bamford finished the final three innings for the save.
Manny Stitch, a game-day pickup, and Donovan von Fradenburg both doubled for Mitch’s Bail Bonds. Payton Conte, von Fradenburg and Ricky Marucci all had two hits. Conte also drove in a run.
Oakland opened the second game with a run in its first at-bat. Mitch’s Bail Bonds tied the game on Stitch’s RBI double in the bottom of the third inning.
The winning run scored on a bases-loaded wild pitch that bounced over the backstop in the bottom of the fourth inning.
The game was called due to darkness in the top of the sixth inning.
Colby Simmons went the distance for the win. He allowed seven hits, walked one and struck out three.
Mitch’s Bail Bonds entered the must-win finale on the heels of a seven-game losing streak and a forfeit on Sunday to M&R Transit because of a depleted roster.
Fayette Raiders morphed into a newly-formed Mitch’s Bail Bonds squad in the 2022 season and have finally found success with the playoff berth.
“We definitely wanted to play in the playoffs. This is the first time we’ve had a competitive team,” said Trevor Stewart, who filled in for manager Anthony Dellapenna. “After the M&R Transit loss (2-1 in extra innings), we we terrible.
“I think we should be alright for the playoffs.”
M&R Transit rallied for two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning for the win.
Wyatt Lepley tied the game with a single after Garrett Myers walked, Sevi Vecchiolla singled and CJ Gesk was hit by a pitch. The winning run scored when Coleman Hunt’s swinging bunt was not fielded cleanly.
Carmichaels scored three runs in the top of the second inning for the early lead and M&R Transit responded with two runs on Lepley’s single in the bottom of the third inning.
The Copperheads extended their lead to 5-2 with two runs in the top of the fifth inning. M&R Transit tied the game with three runs in the bottom of the inning.
Santino Marra pitched the final two innings to earn the win. He allowed one inherited runner to score with one hit, one strikeout, one walk and one hit batter.
M&R Transit’s Chad Petrush had a double for the lone extra-base hit of the game.
Noah Mildren paced Carmichaels with three hits.
