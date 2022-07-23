Carmichaels’ late season surge not only gave the Copperheads a Fayette County Baseball League playoff berth, but also created a pair of interstate semifinal series.
Carmichaels won its final three games to pull into a three-way tie with Oakland (Md.) and Cumberland (Md.) at 11-7. Oakland carried the series against the other two teams to gain home field advantage in the semifinals.
So, the Copperheads, by virtue of their series win against Cumberland, will travel to Garrett County Community College Field Sunday as the third place team for the best-of-3 semifinal opener Sunday at 3 p.m.
The second game moves to Carmichaels High School Monday night at 6 p.m. Should the series need a third game, the deciding contest returns to Oakland on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
M&R Transit finished atop the standings in its first season in the league with a 15-3 record. M&R Transit hosts Cumberland Sunday at Hutchinson Field at 7 p.m.
The second game moves to Cumberland’s Hot Stove Baseball Complex on Monday at 7 p.m. If a deciding third game is necessary, the teams will play Tuesday at Hutchinson Field at 7 p.m.
The best-of-5 finals could begin as early as Tuesday should their be a sweep in both semifinal series. If the semifinals go the full three games, the championship series could begin on either Wednesday or Thursday.
