Connellsville and Brownsville had stellar girls soccer seasons and headline the Fayette County Coaches Association Girls Soccer Recognition Team.
Connellsville was about as perfect as a team could be in the regular season, going undefeated and unscored upon in winning the Section 1-AAA championship. The Lady Falcons fell in the first round of the WPIAL playoffs but still finished the season with an 11-1 record.
Connellsville players selected to the Recognition Team were Shelby Basinger, Cayda Koballa, Mary Kate Lape, Madison Kineer, Neveah Hamborsky and Jocelyn Gratchic.
Brownsville finished second in Section 3-AA to qualify for the postseason and advanced to the quarterfinals before losing. The Lady Falcons' overall record was 9-5.
Brownsville players selected to the Recognition Team were Tessa Dallarose, Talia Dellarose, Gracie Stetson, Malaree Hudock Duggan, Ava Kovscek, Emma Keedy and Kami Franks.
Laurel Highlands finished fifth in Section 1-AAA but qualified for the playoffs when Ringgold had to pull out due to COVID-19 issues.
Fillies players selected to the Recognition Team were Jaden Ruvalcaba, Journey Greer, Hannah Newman, Julie Cooper, Madison Mclean and Peyton Shoaf.
Other members of the team were:
Albert Gallatin: Abby Barnes, Gianna Valenti, Nina Grimes, Mia Swanson and Alex Hart.
Geibel Catholic: Amanda Hoffer and Tatum Lucero.
Uniontown: Mariah Fitzpatrick, Skylar Hone, Casey Jablonsky, Hanna Merschat and Kaylee Mutnansky.
