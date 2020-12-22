The Fayette County Coaches Association recent revealed its Boys Soccer Recognition Team which included six members of the Laurel Highlands Mustangs who were the only county squad to qualify for the WPIAL playoffs.
The Mustangs finished fourth in Section 3-AAA.
Laurel Highlands was represented by Joey Lemansky, Kolby Livingston, Matt Phillips, Patrick Hickle and Matt Lucas.
Other members of the team were:
Albert Gallatin: Nick Pegg, Cristian Steeber, Luke Flecker, Kalen Steeber and Kevin Thompson (of West Greene).
Brownsville: Tyler Duda, Camden Harvey, Thomas Ruffcorn, Michael Stetson and Derrick Tarpley.
Connellsville: Lucas Hammerle, Seth Basinger, Ethan Rice, Justin Soforic and Kaleb Detwiler.
Geibel Catholic: Tommy Kolencik, Cullen Verbus, Travis Skovira, Darryl Ray and Ben Costello.
Uniontown: Dalton Grimes, Aiden Shetterly, Christian Thomas, Isaac Conklin and Wyatt Neils.
