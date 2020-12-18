The Fayette County Coaches Association recently revealed its Football Recognition Team and it's led by the only two local squads to put together winning records.
Albert Gallatin, whose 5-1 record was the program's best winning percentage in post-consolidation history, and Frazier, which went 4-3 and was in the playoff hunt until the final week of the season, both had seven representatives on the team.
Colonials who were selected to the team were Bruno Fabrycki, Tristan Robinson, Antonio Efford, Dylan Shea, Tylar Frezzell, Shawn Loring and Brady Shore.
The Commodores were represented by Christian Mingrino, Shawn Fordyce, Luke Santo, Ian Baccino, Aaron Penepinto, Kenny Fine and Brayden Baccino.
Other members of the team were:
Laurel Highlands: Rodney Gallagher, Demonte Kiss, Christian Burchick and John Deak.
Brownsville: Aiden Teeter, Patrick Shumar, Cameron Brosky and Eric Allen.
Connellsville: Gage Gillott, Ky'ron Craggette, Cam King and Sam Shaffer.
Uniontown: Braxton Swaney, Christian Perkins and Zachary Clark.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic the annual FCCA banquet was canceled for this year but each member of the team was presented with a plaque.
