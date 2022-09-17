Claire Konieczny’s 78 was good enough to earn All-County honors on the boys leaderboard, and was certainly low enough for the Geibel Catholic senior to win her first girls’ FCCA Golf Championship Friday at Duck Hollow Golf Club.
Konieczny shot 41 on the front nine and 37 on the back for the title.
Konieczny finished with two birdies and stayed away from big numbers, save a double bogey on No. 14.
The greens were aerated earlier in the week, which made for a challenging surface for the county’s golfers.
“The greens were the worst part of today. I had five 3-putts,” said Konieczny. “But, I don’t blame it on the greens. I was missing two-footers.
“I started hitting it better on the back nine.”
Konieczny wasn’t aiming to win the county title.
“It’s nice to do that for my senior season. I just wanted to break my score from last year, and I did,” said Konieczny.
With the Gators out of playoff contention, Konieczny looks to the girls individual sectional qualifier this week at Cedarbook Golf Course.
“I think I am,” Konieczny responded when asked if she’s ready for the qualifier. “My irons feel better and my driver feels good.”
Albert Gallatin senior Mikayla Hammond made the most of her first — and final — county tournament by finishing second with 87.
“The front nine was good. The back nine ... eh,” said Hammond, who transferred from Charleroi this fall. “My iron shots were really good. My putting was good.
“It’s just my chipping.”
The county tournament was the first time many of the golfers played a full round of golf this fall.
“I knew 18 holes would be a lot. I took a break halfway through and I really hydrated,” added Hammond.
Connellsville’s Gabby Miller, Paiton Ulery and Elle Crislip, along with Frazier’s Kacie Lombard, also earned All-County honors.
RIDING ON AER(ATION): The Duck Hollow Golf Club greens were aerated earlier in the week, leading golfers to navigate through some challenging conditions.
“I tried to put my wedges close so I wouldn’t 3-putt,” said Belle Vernon’s Seth Tomalski, who tied for second with teammate Rogan Maloney.
“The putts were really slow,” said Connellsville’s Ethan Porreca. “The harder putts you really had to send past the hole. The shorter putts were bumpy.
“But, I was pretty comfortable with most of my putts.”
“The greens did not favor my wedge play. That killed me,” said Belle Vernon’s Patrick Bush, who shot 81.
Frazier’s Nixen Erdely birdied the first hole. That was the last putt he rolled in.
“I just couldn’t putt on them. I had five or six 3-putts,” said Erdely, adding, “Clearly Ethan (Rice) could putt on them.”
EARNING HONORS: Brownsville’s Matthew Sethman was fourth with 78 (40-38).
Sethman posted two birdies with a basic approach.
“I try to hit the best approach shot I can for a putt,” said Sethman.
Sethman was pleased with his round, but looks get better.
“I’m okay with it, but I want to improve. I’m pretty happy where I’m at. I’m pretty confident. I know I can knock a couple shots off my score,” said Sethman.
Connellsville’s other Ethan, Ethan Porreca, finished with 79 to make the All-County team.
“Everything seemed like it came together today,” said Porreca. “My driver was good. My iron play was good.”
Porreca likes where he is heading into an important week of golf.
“It’s been a rough year. Towards the end of the season, things are coming together,” said Porreca.
Erdely finished with 78.
“I had a birdie on the first hole and no more birdies. And, I had a 3-putt bogey on the second hole,” lamented Erdely. “I should’ve shot 72 with the way I hit the ball.
“I had no consistency in my round.”
Uniontown’s Logan Voytish had the biggest turnaround, coming back in 34 after going out in a near-disastrous 45.
He had three birdies and two bogeys in the final nine holes.
“It can’t get much worse than a 45. I just kept trucking,” said Voytish. “I couldn’t put it all together on one hole. I fixed my putting on the back nine. I had no 3-putts.
“I’m stoked I got under 80.”
Laurel Highlands’ Jaden Ringer and Hunter Bosley also made the All-County team. Ringer finished with 78.
“I had a good day. It’s the first one so far this season,” said Ringer. “I got up-and-down a lot on the par-3s. I missed a lot of greens.
“This is definitely my best round this year. Everything was clicking.”
Ringer hopes the solid play carries forward to Monday’s qualifier.
“I’m looking forward to Monday,” added Ringer.
