Megan Joyce earned All-County honors for the fourth time Friday, but this time the Laurel Highlands senior did so as the champion.
Joyce shot 9-over 79 at Duck Hollow Golf Club, winning the FCCA Golf Championship title by one stroke over Uniontown’s Adena Rugola, the defending champion, and Geibel Catholic’s Claire Konieczny.
Joyce said her final county tournament was a tale of two sides.
“The front was good,” Joyce said of her 37, “but, not the back (with a 42).”
Joyce said she was okay on the green, but getting to the point of putting was challenging, at times.
“I had a bunch of issues. I couldn’t hit a ball solid. Thank God my putting and chipping was on,” said Joyce. “I definitely could play better. I’m going to work on my driver.”
The Mustangs have a key match Tuesday at Connellsville. A win and Laurel Highlands is in the playoffs. Joyce also has the girls individual championship in a couple weeks.
Still, her final season is winding to a close.
“I’m sad. I like this tournament,” said Joyce, adding with a smile, “I get to miss a whole day of school.”
Rugola said she had most of her issues on the green.
“On the front nine, I couldn’t miss a shot. I was throwing darts. But, I couldn’t make a putt,” said Rugola. “On the back, I was putting better. Not good, but better than I was on the front. I missed about five putts from 5-feet and in.
“My chipping was fantastic. That’s how I was saved bogeys.”
Uniontown has already secured a berth into the Class AAA team playoffs, and Rugola will play in the WPIAL girls final.
“I’d like to hope it will get better. I have a week-and-a-half to put it together,” added Rugola.
Konieczny was pleased with the way she played, mostly.
“I definitely did better than last year,” said the junior, who shot 90. “My goal was to play my game. Shoot in the 70s if I could and just get it in the hole.”
The last part of the statement was a challenge for Konieczny.
“I missed about every green. I thought I shot 90,” said Konieczny. “I had a little bogey binge on the front. I cracked out of it a little bit on the back nine.
“I had one double bogey today and a birdie on No. 14. I almost had a hole-in-one.”
Connellsville senior Maddy Kinneer was alone in fourth place with 84. Belle Vernon’s Brenna Lamendola rounded out the All-County performances in fifth place with 86.
“It was a pretty good 84,” said Kinneer. “I had a few shots here and there that could’ve been better.”
Kinneer failed to get out of the section qualifier for a return trip to the WPIAL final.
“This kinda makes up for it. It shows I can be competitive,” said Kinneer, adding, “This is a nice finish to look back on.”
TEAM CHAMPS: Uniontown won the big school title with a team total of 406. Frazier was the small school champion with a team score of 425.
PRACTICE MAKES PERFECT: Defending championship Patrick Bush and runner-up Tyler Mocello, along with Belle Vernon teammate Rogan Maloney, missed the annual tournament to play a practice round at Willowbrook Country Club in preparation for Monday’s Class AAA semifinal round.
BUSY, BUSY, BUSY: The FCCA Championship capped an eventful week for the golfers with most playing in a section qualifying tournament early in the week, plus two or three section matches.
The Class AAA boys get a couple days off before getting back into action Monday in the WPIAL Class AAA semifinal at Willowbrook Country Club.
WE’RE BACK!: Brownsville did not play in the 2020 championship when the school board opted not to field a team.
Although the Falcons are not officially on the WPIAL schedule this fall, coach Chris McManus brought four players to the county championship.
Daniel Sethman earned All-County honors in his first county tournament, tying for 10th with 82.
The sophomore played pretty solid, save one hole on the back nine.
“I had a seven on No. 10. I hit a 4-iron to punch out to the fairway, and it hit a root and came right back at me,” explained Sethman. “I hit OB (out-of-bounds) on the short par-5 and took a bogey. That shouldn’t have been a bogey.”
FIRST-TIME HONOREES: Connellsville’s Rylan Kesler (80), Geibel Catholic’s Evan Bower (80), and Frazier’s Dylan Roebuck (81) and Noah Usher (82) earned their first All-County honors.
“This was my best score of this year,” said Bower. “My drives were in the fairway. I had three birdies and no double bogeys.
“I focused on going out and playing good.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.