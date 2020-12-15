The Fayette County Coaches Association recent revealed its Volleyball Recognition Team.
Laurel Highlands, which was given special recognition for winning the Section 3-AAA championship and advancing to the WPIAL quarterfinals, was represented by Shannon Watkins, Bella Buwawa, Maddie Wheeler, Alsion Humbertson and Morgan Wheeler.
Also garner special recognition were Albert Gallatin and Frazier for qualifying for the playoffs. The Lady Colonials were 1-1 in the postseason, winning a preliminary-round match in Class 3A, while the Lady Commodores were 2-1, winning a preliminary-round match and a first-round match to reach the Class 2A quarterfinals.
Members of the team from Albert Gallatin were Elizabeth Murtha, Laney Wilson and Autumn Switalski. Members of the team from Frazier were Jensyn Hartman, Kaelyn Shaporka, Alexis Lovis and Jordan Brundege.
Other members of the team were:
Brownsville: Emma Seto and Martele Nuckels.
Connellsville: Hilary Claycomb and Bryn Shearer.
Geibel Catholic: Makenzie Garred and Maia Stevenson.
Uniontown: Tyannah Eddings, Briana Girard.
