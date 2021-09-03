The FCCA soccer and volleyball tournaments were among the events cancelled last fall because of the ongoing pandemic, but the annual events return this weekend at three different sites.
All day pass costs $4 and is good for all soccer and volleyball matches. The soccer format is two 35-minute halves with a seven-minute halftime.
The county volleyball tournament will be hosted by Brownsville, with pool play beginning at 8:30 a.m. The annual tournament will feature county teams Albert Gallatin, Brownsville, Connellsville, Laurel Highlands and Uniontown, along with Belle Vernon, California, Carmichaels and Southmoreland.
Frazier and Elizabeth Forward play in the Franklin Regional Tournament, while Jefferson-Morgan, Yough, Charleroi and Bentworth will take part in the Chartiers-Houston Tournament. Ringgold plays in the Mt. Lebanon Tournament.
California (Pa.) and Waynesburg will also play in season-opening volleyball tournaments. The Vulcans travel to Fairmont State (W.Va.) and the Yellow Jackets will take part in the Saint Vincent Bearcat Challenge. Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus will play in the Penn State Beaver Tournament.
The county soccer tournaments will be played at Uniontown Friday and Saturday, and Connellsville on Saturday. Laurel Highlands was originally scheduled to host games, but the field is not ready for play.
The Uniontown girls host Brownsville today at 4 p.m. The Red Raiders entertain Geibel Catholic in the final match of Friday at 7:30 p.m., with the Brownsville boys playing Albert Gallatin in the middle match at 5:45.
The boys lineup at Connellsville on Saturday is: Beth-Center vs. Uniontown, 2:15 p.m.; Brownsville vs. Bentworth, 3:45 p.m.; Beth-Center vs. Albert Gallatin, 5:15 p.m.; and Laurel Highlands vs. Bentworth, 6:45 p.m.
The girls tournament will be played at two locations on Saturday. Albert Gallatin faces Ligonier Valley at Connellsville on Saturday at 12:45 p.m. The schedule of matches at Uniontown is: Bentworth vs. Albert Gallatin, 9 a.m.; Laurel Highlands vs. Brownsville, 10:45 a.m.; and Bentworth vs. Uniontown, 12:30 p.m.
The Waynesburg Central boys play Steel Valley in the Labor Day Tournament at Chartiers-Houston on Saturday at noon. Southmoreland travels to play in the Canon-McMillan Tournament.
The Beth-Center girls will play in the Chartiers-Houston Tournament and the Ringgold girls face Chartiers Valley in the South Park Tournament on Friday.
Cross country squads open their season, as well. Yough, Belle Vernon and Elizabeth Forward will run in the Boston River Trail Invitational on Friday, while Albert Gallatin, Connellsville, Laurel Highlands, Uniontown, Brownsville, West Greene, California and Ringgold are among the teams running Saturday morning in the Cal U/Marty Uher Invitational.
