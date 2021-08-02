Lee Schimansky led by five strokes with five holes to play Sunday afternoon in the final round of his first seniors championship in the C. Harper Fayette County Open at Duck Hollow Golf Club.
However, a mistake or two by Schimansky, coupled with some fantastic golf by Dave Jameson down the stretch helped Jameson retain his seniors crown with a one-stroke cushion.
Jameson shot 1-over 73 in the final round for a two-day total of 148. Schimansky finished with 75 for a two-round score of 149 to finish tied for second with Mark Omatick.
Jameson finished with three birdies over the final four holes, and made a remarkable recovery on the one hole he didn’t birdie.
“I was six back at one time. Lee played well,” said Jameson.
Jameson birdie Nos. 15, 16 and 18, and found his way into — and out of — trouble on No. 17.
“I hit into the hazard on No. 17. I had to take a drop behind the trees. I hit big cut 7-iron, put it to about four feet and made bogey. That (bogey) was 100 percent better than a birdie,” said Jameson. “I was very fortunate to birdie three of the last four holes. I made a good birdie on No. 16.”
Things were going as well earlier in the round for Jameson.
“I kept shooting myself in the foot. I’d get close (to Schimansky) and make a bogey or double bogey,” said Jameson. “As long as I didn’t get in my own way, I’d be okay.”
Jameson complimented the play of Schimansky, who was in his first senior open.
“Lee played really well. I was very impressed with his putting. He’s one of the better putters I’ve played with,” said Jameson.
Schimansky was also complimentary of Jameson’s play.
“He earned it. He closed better than I did,” said Schimansky.
As for his round, Schimansky said, “I made so many stupid mistakes. This is my first senior tournament and I folded coming in.
“I left four shots out there. I missed some short putts.
“(Jameson) played 3-under on the last four holes and I played 2-over. You’re not going to win like that.”
Schimansky sounded like he’ll return to the 2022 championship.
“It was exciting. I was glad I got the juices flowing again,” said Schimansky.
Bernie Roman (154), Jim Morris (157), Bernie Wydo (158), Dave Smithburger (159), and Pete Dzambo (159) round out the top eight finishers.
FASHION PARADE: While Schimansky was unable to hold onto his lead in the final round, he easily won for the most noticeable outfit on the course.
Schimansky donned black slacks with a variety of gambling paraphernalia, including playing cards, dice and a roulette wheel.
Mike Lynch was a bit more conservative in the final round, unable to top his vibrant yellow shirt and matching socks and belt from the second round. Lynch did reach one goal, though, by not finishing last.
FLIGHT WINNERS: Golfers competed in flights for the first time in the history of the tournament.
Chuck Latsnic won the first flight in the seniors with 163.
Matt Hanson won the first flight in the championship with 230. Grant Samples took the second flight with a three-day total of 250.
BROTHER ACT: The Goletz brothers, Scott and Justin, ran away with brothers title with a combined score of 469.
The Moores, Greg and Erik, shot a combined total of 485. The Hansons, Matt and Jon, finished with 496.
THE YOUNG GUYS: Albert Gallatin’s Matt Karpeal shot 79 in the final round for 242, the low score among the three high school golfers, to win the $300 scholarship.
Uniontown’s Logan Voytish shot 85 Sunday for a final total of 254. Connellsville’s Ethan Rice shot 80 in the final round for a three-round total of 255.
THE OTHER SIDE: Jon Hanson had the lowest score of the two left-handed golfers with 266. Kevin Muehring shot 268.
