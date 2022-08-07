BULLSKIN TWP. -- Dave Jamison began the defense of his C. Harper Fayette County Open seniors title Saturday with an 8-over 78 at Pleasant Valley Golf Club, but he has a lot of company at the top of the leaderboard.
Kevin Muehring sits a shot back at 79, with Lee Schimansky and Chuck Latsnic trailing by two strokes.
Butch Ruby (81), Steve Superick (82), Pete Dzambo (82), Bernie Roman (83), and Darwin Stalnaker (83) are within five strokes of the lead entering Sunday's final round at Uniontown Country Club.
Ruby and Stalnaker are former senior champions.
Schimansky hopes to turn the tables on Jamison this time around. He held a five-stroke lead with five holes to play last year, but faltered down the stretch to allow Jamison to rally for the title.
The theme of the second round was difficulty on the green, something that Schimansky said he also befell him.
"I putted bad. The pins were terrible. I had four three-putts," said Schimansky. "I was missing in the wrong spots.
"I hit it fairly solid. I was hitting my irons very good."
THE JUNIOR CIRCUIT: Logan Voytish and defending champion Matt Karpeal pulled away in the six-player junior golfer field after both posted sub-80 rounds.
Voytish shot a 9-over 79 for a two-day total of 159. The Uniontown junior was 6-over after 13 holes, including strokes lost after he hit his tee shot on No. 10 onto Route 982.
Karpeal finished with 8-over 78 (36-42) and sits four strokes behind Voytish heading into Sunday's final round at Uniontown Country Club. The recent Albert Gallatin graduate had the lone eagle on No. 7, a par-5.
"I hit the ball a lot better than yesterday," said Karpeal. "I felt more comfortable. I play here a lot.
"That eagle helped me going into the back. It gave me some momentum to look forward to."
The two will be joined by Adena Rugola in the top pairing. Rugola, a 2022 Uniontown graduate, is third at 171 (87-84). The three played against one another often last fall in the high school season.
"It's going to be tough playing with Logan being (Uniontown C.C.) is home course. It will be easier for him to score," said Karpeal, who will be attending Waynesburg. "We are both competitive with each other.
"We will definitely be giving each other a hard time for missed shots."
Connellsville's Ethan Porrecca significantly improved his score playing on his home course with an 87 after opening with a 99. Laurel Highlands graduate Megan Joyce has a two-round score of 188 (96-92) and Frazier's Jay Thompson enters the final round with a score of 191 (93-98).
COMPLAINT DESK: Grumblings rankled through the field about the course setup in the second round, despite nine of the top 12 shooting 79 or lower.
Voytish and Karpeal also shot 79 or lower in the junior tournament. Jamison and Muehring were the lone seniors to break 80.
Eighteen golfers broke 80 in the opening round at Duck Hollow Golf Club.
"When you play golf, you're supposed to be rewarded for a shot. Hitting greens means hitting the middle of the green. You weren't rewarded for the shots," explained Pat Calvaresi, who followed Friday's 78 with another 78.
FASHION PLATE: Brilliant colors have been muted through the first two rounds of the tournament with the golfers dealing with hot, humid weather.
A splash of color broke through in the second round with Megan Joyce donning a vibrant, neon yellow outfit and Ron Jones sporting a bright pink golf shirt.
CHAMPIONS ON PARADE: The final pairing of Harison Laskey, Jeremy Enslen, Fred David and Santino Marchitello have over 10 combined titles.
John Lenkey, Pat Calvaresi and Mike Revak are in the top 12.
Lenkey and Calvaresi are playing with Uniontown graduate and Youngstown State golfer Danae Rugola.
ALL IN THE FAMILY: The Rugola sisters have posted the low score for family duos after two rounds with 327. Danae Rugola has a two-day score of 156, while her younger sister Adena sits at 171.
Scott Goletz (166) and Justin Goletz (176) have a combined total of 342. Matt Hanson (162) and Jonathan Hanson (187) have a two-day score of 349.
Jim Joyce (172) and Megan Joyce (188), the lone father-daughter pairing in the tournament, have a two-round score of 360.
PASSING SHOWER: A brief, heavy shower passed over Pleasant Valley Golf Club with most of the Open field finished and the seniors on the back nine.
SOUTHPAW SWINGING: Porrecca pulled slightly ahead of Jonathan Hanson for the top spot among left-handed golfers after two days.
Porrecca (186) holds a one-stroke lead over Hanson (187) entering the final round.
Thompson is third at 191 with Tommy Victor fourth with a two-day score of 209.
