DAWSON — Linden Hall Golf Course rejoined the C. Harper Fayette County Open rotation after two decades absence from the annual golf tournament.
The course, though new to many in the field, received good reviews.
The second round — and the first round of the Seniors championship — moves to Uniontown Country Club on Saturday and the final round of both championships will be at Duck Hollow Golf Club on Sunday.
CHAMPIONS ON TOUR: Former champions dotted the leaderboard after the first round, including Jeremy Enslen (73), defending champion Harison Laskey (74), and Pat Calvaresi (79) in the top 10 after the first round.
Mike Revak and Santino Marchitello are just outside the top 10 after posting 81 in the first round. John Lenkey finished with 84.
FASHION PLATE: Lenkey was donning Syracuse colors with a vibrant orange golf shirt and blue slacks.
Marcus Ondra, who opened with an 82, wore a print shirt on a white background and dark blue slacks. Pete Grove was all in blue, finishing with an 85.
Laskey and Enslen, who played in a foursome with Lenkey and Ondra, were also in blue, the predominant hue of the opening day.
Bucket hats were also noticeable, protecting George Knapp and Ron Jones from the sun on the windy, yet pleasant, day.
SOUTHPAWS: Only two left-handers are in the field this year.
Kevin Muehring holds a slight lead in the two-man field with an opening round of 86. Jonathan Hanson finished with 88.
BROTHERS IN ARMS: Three sets of brothers are in the main field of the county tournament, and the competition is close.
The Goletz and Moore brothers share the first-round lead at 162.
Scott Goletz finished with a top-10 score of 78 and Justin finished with 84. Greg Moore shot 80 and brother Eric finished with 82.
The Hansons, Jon (88) and Matt (83), combined for 171.
THE YOUNGER SET: Three high school players are vying for scholarship money.
Albert Gallatin’s Matt Karpeal has the early lead with an 86. Connellsville’s Ethan Rice finished with 88, and Uniontown’s Logan Voytish carded 90.
All three golfers earned All-County honors in 2019.
