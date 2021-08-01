Lee Schimansky had a simple explanation for his play in the opening round of the C. Harper Fayette County Open Seniors Championship Saturday at Uniontown Country Club.
"I kept it in play and putted wonderful," said Schimansky.
Schimansky finished with a 3-over 74 in his first county senior tournament and holds a one-stroke lead over defending champion Dave Jameson and Bernie Roman. He carded two birdies and five bogeys.
Schimansky said playing with Bernie Wydo, a past champion, helped him throughout his round.
"I love golfing with Bernie," complimented Schimansky. "If I wasn't playing with Bernie, I probably would've shot an 85.
Dave Smithburger and Scott Morris are tied for fourth place at 5-over 76. Pete Dzambo and Jim Morris shot 77 for a two-way tie in sixth place.
Wydo and Hank Dunham are tied for ninth place at 80.
FASHION PLATE: Not only did Schimansky post the low round for the seniors, but stood apart from the crowd with his outfit selection.
Schimansky donned a purple shirt and slacks that featured white skulls on a black background with patches of color.
Mike Lynch was coordinated all the way down to his belt, shoes and socks, matching his bright yellow golf shirt.
THE LADS: Albert Gallatin's Matt Karpeal pulled away from Uniontown's Logan Voytish and Connellsville's Ethan Rice in the second round in play for a scholarship.
Karpeal improved in the second round, shooting 6-over 77 after opening with an 86 for a two-round total of 163.
Voytish sits six strokes back at 169, improving by 11 strokes for a second-round 79. Rice has a two-day total of 175.
BROTHER ACT: The Goletz brothers, bolstered by Scott's even-par 71, surged ahead in brothers leaderboard in the main field. Justin Goletz shot 74 to give the brothers a two-round total of 307.
The Moore brothers, Greg and Erik, have a two-day combined score of 329. The Hansons, Jon and Matt, have a two-day total of 331.
BETTER WITH AGE: Smithburger, who has played in all but one county championship, had the most unique score of all the golfers in the second round.
Smithburger finished with 76, two years lower than his age.
THE DISTAFF SIDE: Jon Hanson pulled ahead in the two-man competition of left-handed golfers with a two-round total of 157, while Kevin Muehring stands at 172.
