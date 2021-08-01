Uniontown, PA (15401)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. High 77F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 57F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.