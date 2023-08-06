BULLSKIN TWP. — Logan Voytish posted one of the lowest scores Saturday at Pleasant Valley Golf Club in the second round of the C. Harper Fayette County Open as the Uniontown senior bolstered his lead in the juniors competition.
Voytish shot 2-over 72 for a two-round total of 7-over 149, increasing his lead over Red Raider teammate Wade Brugger to 13 strokes. Brugger finished with 79 for a two-round total of 162.
Frazier’s Dylan Keilbach has a two-round total of 177, with Connellsville’s Cooper Gray posting 179 in the two rounds.
An aggressive approach on his tee shot on No. 9 likely cost Voytish at least two strokes with a double bogey-6. Otherwise, he played the other 17 holes in even par with three birdies, three bogeys and 11 pars.
All golfers leave a stroke or two on the course, and Voytish was no different. He had an eagle opportunity from the fringe on No. 2, but settled for a par. He also said he had four lip-outs on the front and another on the back.
“My tee ball was straight all day. It didn’t get me in trouble like it did yesterday,” said Voytish.
Although he’s not in the main tournament draw, Voytish has his sights set on the top of the leaderboard. His score would have him alone in fourth place behind the three leaders.
“I’m more concerned about putting up a low score,” said Voytish.
FINDING HIS GROOVE: Matt Karpeal had a rough go at Duck Hollow Golf Club in the opening round with an 81.
The Albert Gallatin graduate turned his game around at Pleasant Valley Golf Club with an even-par 70 to share the low round of the day with Chris Taylor.
“It’s just more familiar of a course,” said Karpeal, a sophomore on the Waynesburg University golf team. “I was 1-over on the front and 1-under on the back.
“I tried to keep my misses small.”
Karpeal said he starting rolling on the back nine, stating, “I went par on No. 10 and then birdie-birdie on Nos. 11 and 12. Once I birdied 12, I was 1-under.
“I felt if I kept it rolling, I could keep it low.”
Karpeal’s finish had a rollercoaster feel.
“I had a bogey on 13. I had a nice par on 14 and birdie on No. 15. I almost chipped in for birdie on 18.”
BACK ON THE COURSE: It’s a few years since Uniontown graduate Luke Wallace teed it up in the C. Harper Fayette County Open.
The left-hander rebounded with a 4-over 74 in the second round for a two-round total of 155, just two strokes outside the top 10 heading into the final round after opening with an 81.
Wallace was able to turn his round around after a rough start.
“I was 3-over after the first four holes, then I rattled off 10 straight pars,” explained Wallace. “I hit the ball solid. I hit 11 or 12 greens (in regulation) and I had a lot of decent lag putts.
“I didn’t hit many greens yesterday. I was leaving myself in bad spots.”
Though it’s been awhile since he’s played in the county tournament, Wallace had an idea what to expect at Pleasant Valley.
“I knew the greens are always fast here. I definitely played better on the back nine, the nine that used to be the front nine when I played in high school,” said the 2014 graduate.
IN THE HUNT: The golfers in the top 10 heading into the final round at Uniontown Country Club have a fistful of county titles, and nearly as many runner-up finishes.
Jeremy Enslen, the last golfer other than Harison Laskey to win the crown, and Pat Calvaresi, another former champion, share the two-round lead with Chris Taylor, who has a couple second-place finishes.
Santino Marchitello, in a two-way tie for seventh, is also a former champion.
Pete Dzambo III and Ronnie Jones have been in the hunt in the past, while Matt Karpeal, Justin Goletz, and Matt Hanson seek their first top finish.
FASHION PLATE: Hues were somewhat muted for the second round, although Lee Schimansky donned a bright, blue patterned shirt and white slacks.
