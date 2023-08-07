Logan Voytish had a big lead heading into Sunday’s final round of the C. Harper Fayette County Open juniors tournament and the Uniontown senior was able to post another solid round for his second-straight title.
Voytish went out in 39, but played the back nine in 1-under 34 to finish with 73. He finished with a three-round total of 9-over 222 for a 20-stroke advantage over teammate Wade Brugger.
Although he wasn’t in the main draw, Voytish’s tournament total placed him with the third-best score, along with Mike Revak, behind Jeremy Enslen and Pat Calvaresi.
Voytish felt he could’ve played better on his home course.
“I missed every putt. I would give (the putt) too much credit and aimed too high,” said Voytish.
YOUNGBLOODS: The leaderboard was dotted with younger golfers, which bodes well for the future of the tournament.
“It’s bright. Logan (Voytish) has a bright future. He should be proud,” said Jeremy Enslen, adding a caveat, “I’m not ready to pass the torch.”
THAT’S SOME FANCY SHOOTIN’: Mike Revak showed the metal of a former champion by shooting the low score of the final round with a 4-under 67.
Revak, Enslen (68), and Pat Calvaresi (70) had the only under-par rounds on the final day.
“I practiced on the range the for four days before the tournament. I was disgusted I didn’t show if for the first two days,” said Revak. “I’m a member here. I played aggressive.
“I stayed patient. I eagled No. 8, and birdied Nos. 9 and 10. Then, I birdied No. 14 and told myself, ‘Okay, you got it going.’”
The key was finishing out an all too common bugaboo for many golfers.
“I was making the three to five-footers,” said Revak.
Revak missed the championship flight by a couple strokes, and cited what likely caused the omission.
“I had three double bogeys on the first four holes on the front nine at Pleasant Valley Golf Club,” explained Revak.
Revak returns to the course on Friday at the TriCADA Championship in his new role as the golf coach at Laurel Highlands.
PARADE OF CHAMPIONS: Enslen, Calvaresi and Revak are all former champions, as is Santino Marchitello, who tied for fifth.
John Kingora shot 232, while John Lenkey finished with 236.
FLIGHT WINNERS: Revak, Bill Hunt, Grant Samples and Jaden Ringer were flight winners.
FASHION PLATE: Lee Schimansky didn’t disappoint with his red, white and blue combination in the final round.
Mike Lynch, echoing John Lenkey’s shirt in the first round, donned a vibrant “highlighter” yellow shirt, with pants and shoes to match.
Chris O’Brien, too, was flashing some color in a bright yellow geometric patterned shirt.
Several golfers, including Ronnie Jones, stood out in bright pink shirts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.