Uniontown senior Logan Voytish started the defense of his C. Harper Fayette County Open juniors title Friday with a 5-over 77 at Duck Hollow Golf Club.
Voytish holds a 6-stroke lead over teammate Wade Brugger. Connellsville’s Cooper Gray opened with an 83 and Frazier’s Dylan Keilbach shot 89.
Voytish went out in 3-over 38 and played the back in 2-over 39.
“I had a two-putt birdie on No. 8. I had no birdies on the back,” explained Voytish. “I had two bogeys (Nos. 14 and 17) and seven pars on the back.
“My drives never got me in trouble. My chips were good. Putting was a little rocky. I didn’t understand the greens. After I figured them out, I had no three putts.”
Voytish isn’t one to hold back a swing on the tee, nor is the Red Raider to hold back on his expectations as the second round moves to Pleasant Valley Golf Club on Saturday.
“I going for it all, right here, right now,” said Voytish. “I want to be in the hunt, so to say.
“I want to be in the top three, but then again, if I wasn’t trying to get first there’s no use in playing.”
IN THE HUNT: Pat Calvaresi trails co-leaders Jeremy Enslen and Marcus Ondra by one stroke.
There’s a logjam three strokes back with Chris Taylor, Matt Hanson, Santino Marchitello, Mike Revak and Andy Soberdash. Enslen, Calvaresi, Marchitellpo and Revak are all former champions.
“I had three double bogeys, which are not characteristic. I had birdies on Nos. 8 and 15,” said Revak. “I hit five putts where I left just a little too much break.”
Revak complimented the course’s condition, noting, “The groundskeeping staff at Duck Hollow has done a great job.”
Marchitello said he was able to get things rolling on the back nine.
“I started to make putts on the back. I went birdie-birdie on Nos. 14 and 15,” said Marchitello, adding, “I was burning lips on the front nine.
“I managed to keep it together. I’m happy with my round. I put myself in position.”
Taylor had the longest trip to play in the annual tournament, landing in Pittsburgh Thursday from southern California.
“I haven’t played here in five or six years. The course is a lot harder,” said Taylor, who had two second-place finishes. “I didn’t hit that great, but I hung in there.
“I had one birdie and six bogeys. I kept doubles off the card.”
Justin Goletz (78), Ronnie Jones (79), and Pete Dzambo III (79) also broke 80.
FASHION PLATE: Colors and tones were not so flashy on the opening day, but Lee Schimansky did not disappoint with his flashy print shirt and blue slacks.
John Lenkey, a former champion, stood out with his “highlighter” yellow golf shirt.
ENJOYED THE ROUND: Calvaresi joined the Rugola sisters, Danae and Adena, for the opening round, and the trio will also be paired for the second round at Pleasant Valley Golf Club.
“I played with two of the finest young ladies,” Calvaresi said of the sisters who play at Youngstown State. “We had a really good time. They make the game better,” said Calvaresi.
