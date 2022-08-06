Logan Voytish said he had some issues with short yardage shots in Friday’s opening round of the C. Harper Fayette County Open, but managed to handle the problems for an 8-over 80 and the lead in the junior division of the championship.
The Uniontown junior shot 2-over 37 on the front nine and 6-over 43 on the back.
“I had a problem between 70 and 100 yards. The rest of it was perfect,” said Voytish. “I had good putting, except on No. 17. I don’t want to talk about that hole.”
Voytish carded three birdies, but also had a double and triple bogey.
“I made a 30-footer on No. 2 for birdie. I chipped in for birdie on No. 3 and made birdie on No. 10,” said Voytish. “I hit into the trees and it kicked down into the left rough for a triple on No. 11. I had a double bogey on No. 17.
“But, I had no three-putts today. I left five strokes out there today.”
Voytish remains upbeat heading into today’s second round at Pleasant Valley Golf Club.
“I had a winning attitude. I wanted to finish 3-over all together over the three days. I can still do it,” said Voytish, adding, “I didn’t shoot bad, but it wasn’t good.
“I can make up ground (Saturday). If I am on with my tee shots, I can shoot under par. I will say I have to be confident on those 100-yard shots.”
Defending champion Matt Karpeal shot 85.
“My putting was really bad. I had two four-putts and a couple three-putts. I birdied No. 1, my only birdie of the day. Then, I bogeyed out after No. 5,” said Karpeal.
Frazier’s Jay Thompson shot 93, while Connellsville’s Ethan Porrecca had 99.
Adena Rugola carded 87 with Megan Joyce finishing with 96. Karpeal (Albert Gallatin), Rugola (Uniontown), and Joyce (Laurel Highlands) are 2022 graduates.
PARADE OF CHAMPIONS: Six of the top 10 after the first round are former champions, including first-round leader Harison Laskey (73).
Mike Revak, John Lenkey and Jeremy Enslen are one stroke back at 74. Santino Marchitello trails by two strokes, and Pat Calvaresi is five shots back heading into the second round.
NEXT UP: The second round moves to Pleasant Valley Golf Club, with Sunday’s third and final round at Uniontown Country Club.
The seniors begin their two-day tournament Saturday at Pleasant Valley Golf Club.
FAMILY TIES: There are two sets of brothers, a sister act and a father-daughter in this year’s field.
Justin and Scott Goletz finished with a combined score of 166, while Matt and Jonathan Hanson finished with 175.
Danae Rugola shot 79, while younger sister Adena finished with 87. Jim Joyce carded 85, while his daughter Megan finished with 96.
THE PORT SIDE: The field includes four left-handed golfers, two in the juniors and two in the open championship.
The four had a tough opening round with Jay Thompson (93) and Ethan Porrecca (99) in the junior competition, and Jonathan Hanson (94) and Tommy Victor (106) in the championship draw.
