No prognosticator in their wildest dreams could've predicted the events over the past 10 months or so of 2020.
So, with the uncertainty of what the future holds, allow me to make some bold predictions for 2021.
(Please, any predictions below are for entertainment purposes only and gambling of any sort is discouraged. Although, if you feel you need to gamble, select any numbers beside 2, 10, 12, 20 and 24 in the Cash 5 and I predict your odds of winning some of the Commonwealth's cash should be pretty good because those numbers rarely roll down the shoot.)
With all that in mind, my off-the-cuff predictions for 2021:
n Myles Garrett will throw caution to the wind Sunday and attempt to knock Mason Rudolph back into 2020.
n Despite the odds in their favor, the Cleveland Browns will find a way to lose Sunday's game against the rival Pittsburgh Steelers and knock themselves from the NFL playoffs. (Please note the wording, not predicting a win for the Steelers, necessarily, but a Browns loss.)
n Should that prediction come to pass, the lowly New York Jets could have the distinction of knocking two teams (the L.A. Rams, pending a myriad of results) from the playoffs.
n The Pittsburgh Steelers will host a home playoff game in the 2020 season, no matter the result of Sunday's game.
n Oops, Alexa just told me the Steelers are, in fact, hosting an NFL playoff game so scratch that.
n If the Steelers score a touchdown on a run from inside the opponents' 8-yard line, from any breathing player in a black and gold uniform, they will win the aforementioned home playoff game.
n The Steelers will not play in the first-game slot on either day of the wild-card playoffs. Nothing like an early evening game in Pittsburgh in early January. Ugh.
n The Pittsburgh Penguins will win more games than they'll lose and earn a berth into the Stanley Cup playoffs. The flightless birds will win at least the opening series.
n In an attempt to stymy the spread of coronavirus during the abbreviated NHL season, the league will instruct players to hold their breath when on the ice and not yell obscenities from the bench.
n The individual responsible to censor microphones along the ice during NHL games will develop a callous on his/her "turn-off" finger to squelch obscenities that won't be drowned out by ambient crowd noise with empty ice rinks.
(A side note ... you'd be surprised how well sound travels in an empty NHL rink. I remember going to the Civic Arena before the Stanley Cup years and guys in the back row carrying on conversations with buddies along the glass. Back in those days before the Cups, I'd go to games with my brother-in-law and buy the cheapest ticket just to get in the door. Then, by the third period, we'd almost be at ice level without even "greasing" any ushers' palms.)
n The Pittsburgh Pirates will make a two-week run early in the season to give hope to the long suffering, which, like in years past, will fizzle by the heat of summer.
n The "Video Game Bucs" series unknowingly predicted Josh Bell would be moved from the Pirates, back in July. The Houston Astros sent sent Forrest Whitley, a 21-year-old starting pitcher, Alex McKenna, a 22-year-old outfielder, and Blake Taylor, a 24-year-old relief pitcher, in exchange for Bell. Different team, but eerily similar-type players in the trade.
n Josh Bell will not regain his swagger in Washington and end up in the American League before the season is out.
n The production crew broadcasting Pirates games will perfect the "proud parents in the crowd" shot after the number of players who will be playing their first game, notably pitchers, in the big leagues. Provided, that is, people will be permitted to attend games.
n The Lakers will not repeat as NBA champions, but the L.A. Dodgers might win the World Series again. A team from Canada will win the Stanley Cup.
n No one will realize I shaved off my winter beard before St. Patrick's Day because no one really knew I grew a beard in the first place (just cause I'm too lazy to shave daily), and nobody ever sees my face and when they do, it's covered with a mask.
n The temperature inside The Ice Mine for the remainder of Connellsville's hockey season will be colder than the ambient temperature outside the rink.
n Creative athletic directors will figure out a way to navigate through the coronavirus-dominated high school winter sports season.
Allow me to extend the warmest wishes for a happy, safe, healthy 2021 on behalf of Sports Editor Rob Burchianti and myself. I predict, with certainty, the two of us will work diligently to tell the stories (and snap a photo or two) of athletes who take to a field, court, mat, pool, track or range throughout the year, for our loyal readers.
Happy New Year!
