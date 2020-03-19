Today was the day when baseball, softball, track & field and lacrosse athletes were officially permitted to take to fields and stadiums across the land, and officially record hits, runs, goals, times and distances.
But, as well documented, all of their athletic pursuits are on hold as the world comes to grips with how to handle -- and, hopefully, stop -- the pandemic spread of the COVID-19 virus.
So, the listing below appears in this column instead of the top left-hand corner of C2:
Calendar
Today
PROFESSIONAL
Hockey
New York Rangers at Pittsburgh Penguins, 7 p.m.
Baseball
Pittsburgh Pirates at Detroit Tigers, at Lakeland, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
DISTRICT
High School
Baseball
California at Carmichaels, 4:30 p.m.
Charleroi at Bentworth, 4 p.m.
Connellsville at Bethel Park, 4 p.m.
Hundred (W.Va.) at Mapletown, 5 p.m.
Ringgold at Steel Valley, 3:45 p.m.
Washington at Jefferson-Morgan, 4 p.m.
Frazier vs. Monessen, at Ross Memorial Park, W&J, 6 p.m.
Waynesburg Central, Cal Ripken Experience, TBA
Softball
Clay-Battelle (W.Va.) at West Greene, at Center Twp. Park, 5 p.m.
Greensburg Salem at Belle Vernon, at Washington Twp., 4 p.m.
Hempfield at Connellsville, 4 p.m.
Laurel Highlands at West Mifflin, 4 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at Mount Pleasant, 4 p.m.
Southmoreland at McGuffey, 4 p.m.
Yough at Baldwin, 4 p.m.
Track & field
Connellsville, Hempfield at Gateway, 3:30 p.m.
Belle Vernon at Southmoreland, 3:30 p.m.
Boys tennis
Connellsville at Mount Pleasant, 3:30 p.m.
But, if there's any solace in this awful situation it is Friday's forecast for the first full day of spring. Apparently the weather division of Mother Nature did not get the memo from her terrible, infectious disease department and still dialed up a miserable, wet forecast with possible thunderstorms, although it's supposed to be in the low 70s.
Which, by the way, is generally par for the course. The likelihood of a complete wash out was high, as it seems to be on many first days.
No disrespect to our winter athletes, but I was REALLY looking forward to covering events out of doors. I was very fortunate to tell you all of the remarkable feats accomplished by swimmers and hockey teams, as well as those who competed on a shooting range.
But, after a couple months of chilly ice rinks and humid natatoriums, I was prepared to brave whatever Mother Nature had in store, be it rain, wind, snow -- sometimes all at once -- sun, mud or the rare, "Hey, it's a nice spring day," and get out to tracks and fields (and the occasional tennis court). Plus, my mediocre photo skills improve dramatically when the light comes from that big orange-yellow orb in the sky, instead of a man-made bulb.
Given Friday's weather forecast (and the inevitable search for rescheduled dates for rained-out games), the sports calendar offered viable weather-proof options.
The Penguins were to host the Rangers tonight and MLB was winding down its spring training schedule.
Then, of course, was the second day of March Madness games. Rain makes sitting around watching 12 hours of basketball seem not as though I'm not wasting my life away as my brackets crack at the seams with every succeeding loss.
An aside, but for those of you who get into the NCAA tournament, do you find yourself getting caught up in a game only to find the team you're rooting for is not the squad on that little line on the bracket? Yep, that's why my brackets often need the planets to align for any hope of final success.
Yes, in light of the difficult times we are all enduring, sports are just games. But, sports and musicals provide an arena of expression for our young folks and enjoyment for the not-as-young folks.
To borrow a lyric from Cinderella, the hair band (younger folks can Google what that is), released 32 years ago: "Don't know what you got till it's gone."
Stay calm, be smart and keep hope alive the sounds of bats making contact, infield chatter, bouncing basketballs and encouraging cheers down the stretch will return one day soon.
