Starting with Brian Lohr, the nephews have been making their Super Bowl predictions for nearly two decades now. Brian made his first pick as a third-grader and is now a preschool teacher. Brian is going with the Kansas City Chiefs, 33-27, on the reasoning Patrick Mahomes is on fire and it's time to break the Madden Curse. Great-nephew Collin Downey, a third-grader, is going with KC as well because "his new favorite player is Patrick Mahomes." Jason Lohr is dissenting, though, going with "the 49ers, 31-28!" Pumpkin, the family cat, could care less about the game (she's more of a hockey fan), but is looking forward to bedding down on the easy chair footrest. Sorry Jason, but I think it's going to be KC. I agree with Brian. I think Mahomes will be more effective against the 49ers defense than Jimmy G and the SanFran running attack will be against the Chiefs. Plus, it's been 50 years since the Chiefs won the big game, so KC is due in a high-scoring affair, 38-29.
Fifty years in the making
- By Jim Downey jdowney@heraldstandard.com
