Buzz Garnic has devoted most of his life to teaching “The Sweet Science,” the sport of boxing.
“I loved watching boxing on television back in the day,” Garnic said. “Dorthy Wilson and her husband Bill let us stand on the porch of their home in Coal Center and we would watch Friday Night Fights a Gillette Cavalcade of Sports Presentation.”
Garnic, a 1954 graduate of California High School, began boxing at age 14 and started having some bouts at 17, but his budding boxing career was cut short by a tragic accident.
“I started boxing when I was 17 and was working in the steel mill,” Garnic recalled. “I was working in the mill at Allenport and decided to give it a try. I had a few fights as an amateur and was doing well until the accident.”
Garnic’s fighting days were over as a result of an automobile accident, Dec. 26, 1958.
“I had a bad accident and it took me six years to get put back together,” Garnic said.
His love of boxing wasn’t diminished and he wanted to stay in the game.
It was off to the Hilltop Athletic Club in Charleroi where Garnic said he learned all the tricks of the boxing trade from the likes of Mid Mon Valley Sports Hall-of-Famer George Humphries, Bruno Pucci, Emil Pomponio and Jimmy George.
“I’ve got those guys up on my wall,” Garnic said. “Gone, but not forgotten. I started at the Hilltop Athletic Club and then I built my own gym.”
The Hilltop Athletic Club turned out many great competitors. Those who stand out to Garnic are Sam Sellers, Leroy Youngblood and Mike Belski.
“I helped them all turn pro. Sam was a tough man who would go toe to toe with you,” Garnic said. “Mike was the same way. He weighed only 160 pounds but he would take on anybody. He and Butch Lucero of Pittsburgh faced each other in two of the best fights I’ve ever seen in this area. The first fight was really great. The second fight, Andy ‘Kid’ DePaul was the referee. I told him what Mike and I did that day, we went hunting. DePaul said you left the fight in the woods.
“Sam is gone now and so is Mike. Leroy is still living, his 72 years old.”
Garnic recalled a great fight memory about Donora’s Youngblood.
“Leroy was getting ready to fight Johnny Bizarro at the time in Johnsonburg, Pa.,” Garnic said. “Johnny was making a comeback. He once had a championship bout in 1965 against Carlos Ortiz at the Civic Arena in Pittsburgh.
“What a fight that was with Leroy. Fifty-two years ago and I remember it like it was yesterday. Leroy put (Bizarro) back into retirement.”
In 1979, Garnic opened his first training facility in Granville, the Kolick AC named after his late mentor and friend Moon Kolick.
“I picked up Don Turner in 1987, he came up from North Carolina. Turner trained more than 20 world champions, including Evander Holyfield,” Garnic said. “I had a lot of fights with him as a corner man and cut man. I helped train Harold ‘The Shadow’ Knight for his fight in Atlantic City with the match broadcast on ABC-TV Wide World of Sports.”
Turner also had Garnic work in 2000 with 6-7 heavyweight Michael Grant, who was ranked as high as No. 3 in the world by Ring Magazine before losing a title fight to Lennox Lewis. Lewis was making his first title defense after beating Holyfield.
The Kolick AC burned to the ground in 1989. That didn’t stop Garnic as he opened new facility in 2002, fittingly named Buzz Garnic Jr. Round 2. This facility has housed such names as Michael Moorer, Paul Spadafora, Livingstone Bramble and Roy Jones, Jr.
“It was sad what has happened with Spadafora,” Garnic lamented. “I keep in contact with Spadafora and we’re still close friends.”
In 66 years in the fight game Garnic has seen and done it all. He has been overseas. He is licensed in 31 states as well as France, Germany, Poland and Spain.
Garnic employs traditional training methods, as he pointed out in a Mid Mon Valley Sports Hall of Fame bio.
“I won’t stand for any nonsense when they’re training,” Garnic said. “Being late for meals is unacceptable. You have to put your heart and soul into what you’re doing and nothing else can get in the way. It’s like any sport: what you learn in practice is going to pay big dividends when you get in the game or in the ring.”
Garnic had a great relationship with the late Uniontown boxing legend Tommy Shaffer.
“I worked his corner a few times,” Garnic recalled. “Tommy Shaffer was the kind of guy when he was cutting hair if he’d get a call if they needed a fighter he would ask who or how much or where at. That’s how he was. He didn’t care who he fought. He and I were good friends.”
Garnic is not training anybody of note currently. He was most recently associated with heavyweight Daniel “Mountain Man” Martz.
“I had Martz for about seven or eight years,” Garnic said. “We had a disagreement about four or five weeks ago.”
Many of the years he was training fighters Garnic continued to work at another job. He retired from Wheeling-Pittsburgh Steel in 1987.
Garnic was inducted into The Mid Mon Valley Sports Hall of Fame in 2010.
Now 84, Garnic resides in Coal Center. His wife Patty passed away Nov. 9, 2019. They were married 63 years and were blessed with four daughters, Andrea, Patty, Paula and Susan, and a son, Andy “Buzz” Garnic Jr.
“I workout three or four days a week. I got to keep that rolling,” Garnic said. “They gave me three to five years to live awhile back and if I make it to Labor Day I’ve got 14 years in. I’ve beaten the prostate cancer so far.”
NOTE: Former Laurel Highlands, Virginia and pro basketball standout Gus Gerard informed me that his former LH teammate and friend Cedric Tarpley passed away on Aug. 7. Tarpley, who played for the Mustangs from 1969 to 1972, scored a career total of 607 points.
George Von Benko’s “Memory Lane” column appears in the Monday editions of the Herald-Standard. He also hosts a sports talk show on WMBS-AM radio from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.