CONNELLSVILLE -- The Laurel Highlands girls won all but one event Monday afternoon as the Fillies cruised to 106-44 victory in the Section 2-AAA finale at Connellsville.
Laurel Highlands (5-1) finished second to undefeated Ringgold and secured a WPIAL Class AAA team playoff spot.
Mia Pierce accounted for 20 points in the victory, winning the 100 high hurdles (17.6), discus (96-6), shot put (36-7), and javelin (117-7).
Teammate Jaden Brambley won the pole vault after she cleared 11 feet. She also ran on the victorious 400 relay.
The weather wasn't the greatest for a track meet with temperatures in the 50s and a consistent wind that was bracing, at times.
"I practice in really harsh conditions, so bad weather doesn't bother me," said Brambley.
The sophomore said she had a good attempt when the bar moved to 11-6. A couple of Connellsville boys, including Christian Firestone who cleared 11-6, were still alive with Brambley and she said that competition helped her.
"I was close on my second attempt," explained Brambley, whose personal best is 11-7. "The boys, they helped get some competitive juices flowing. Yes, it definitely helped."
Connellsville will play host to annual county meet on Saturday, so the athletes were able to get a preview of the track and field areas. Though, Brambley said it wasn't such a big deal.
"I learned it doesn't matter what pit or runway you're on, everything is the same," said Brambley.
Alessandra Peccon (100, 13.5; 200, 27.0), Isabella Baker (1,600, 5:51; 800, 2:37), 400 relay, Isabella Pulice (400, 1:07), Katie Chiado (300 intermediate hurdles, 51.0; long jump, 13-10), Haley Filcheck (3,200, 12:58), Maura Naugle (triple jump, 28-6), and Elena Cavanagh (high jump, 4-7) all had first-place finishes for Laurel Highlands.
The Lady Falcons' lone first-place finish was the meet-opening 3,200 relay in 12:04.
Freshman Addison Bandemer had second-place finishes in the 800 (2:49) and 1,600 (6:09). She was hoping to have faster times, but noted how the weather affected her performance.
"It was cold. My legs were really tight," said Bandemer. "I definitely wanted to run a sub-6 (six minutes), 5:55 to 5:58, in the 1,600."
Bandemer expects she'll be able to run her desired times with the larger fields in the county meet.
"I ran at an invite and ran a 5:55. I was focused on staying with people. Everyone doing their best helps me run my best," said Bandemer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.