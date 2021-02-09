The non-section meet Monday night between Laurel Highlands girls and rival Uniontown didn't quite have the same feel without raucous fans in the stands.
The lack of screaming patrons didn't slow the Fillies down, though, who came away with a 105-53 win over the Lady Raiders.
The meet would've been the last opportunity Laurel Highlands senior Erin George would've met foe -- and friend -- in the pool.
"It's different. When we do swim them, I see so many familiar faces," said George. "It's a weird experience.
"My times are much better when someone is next to me on both sides."
She finished second in the 200 IM and third in the 100 freestyle. George was also on the winning 200 medley relay.
George had a basic approach to the virtual meet.
"I just want to get my best times. I want to get a good PR, a good time in the 100 freestyle. I did good in the 200 IM," said George.
Given the erratic, sometimes frantic, effect dealing the pandemic has had on winter sports, George is just taking each meet one at a time.
"I'm not taking any swim for granted. You never know when it will be my last race," said George.
The Fillies' Maria Mrosko met the automatic qualifying time with her finish of 1:00.24 in the 100 butterfly. Mrosko won the 100 breaststroke in WPIAL second standard time of 1:13.76.
Ella Ciez (200 freestyle, 2:02.61; 100 freestyle, 56.06), Elizabeth Thomas (200 IM, 2:27.32; 100 backstroke, 1:04.04), Abby Mahoney (50 freestyle, 29.07), 200 freestyle relay (1:47.15), and 400 freestyle relay (4:03.71). All but Mahoney's winning time met the WPIAL second standard time.
Uniontown's Madelyn King was second in the 200 freestyle and the 500 freestyle. She was also on the Lady Raiders' 200 and 400 freestyle relays that placed second.
King, a second-year junior, echoed many of the swimmers' sentiments when she talked about swimming, be it in person or virtually.
"I'm excited to compete again," said King. "It's definitely different. I just have to make the best of it."
Though, she admitted in would've been nicer to be in the pool with LH swimmers.
"It's nice to see other teams. They push you," said King, adding, "It helps to have everyone here and support us. It's a big rivalry.
"But, I still am doing the best I can to improve my times."
The Lady Raiders' Morgan Metts was also on 200 and 400 freestyle relays. She was second in the 100 freestyle and third in the 100 backstroke.
Metts was honored with the other seniors before the meet, admitting she missed the energy of the rivalry.
"It's harder. The fans get us going," said Metts. "It's tough without the person next to you."
Metts has a basic approach to each swim, saying, "I try to be better than the last meet. I give my all in every meet I'm in."
Although she did not compete in the sprint against the Fillies, Metts has one big goal to meet as her swimming career winds down.
"I want to make the WPIAL in the 50 freestyle, even it's the secondary time," said Metts.
