The Laurel Highlands had dominating performances in each aspect of Tuesday’s Section 2-AAA track & field meet at Uniontown with a convincing 110-39 victory at Bill Power Stadium.
The Fillies’ Mia Pierce had a solid day with first-place finishes in the discus (95-6) and javelin (104-2), and a third in the shot put (28-3).
Her marks in the discus and javelin were personal bests. She bettered her mark in the javelin by seven feet.
Pierce is a freshman so she didn’t miss out on a lost season last spring because of the pandemic.
“I feel I’m partially a freshman. This is my first year of competition in high school,” said Pierce.
Pierce will compete in her first county meet this Saturday and has set lofty goals for herself.
“I want to finish first in the discus and javelin, and get a new PR in the shot put,” said Pierce, adding, “I’d like to throw 115 feet in the javelin and a 110, 115 feet in the discus.”
The Fillies also received first-place finishes from Annika Tajc (100 high hurdles, 17.05; 300 intermediate hurdles, 51.76), Alessandra Peccon (100, 13.47; 200, 27.87), the 400 relay (54.26), Sterlene Scott (400, 1:02.93), Adrienne Mattey (800, 2:44.70), the 1,600 relay (4:44.73), Ella Ciez (high jump, 4-10), Alexandra Pulice (pole vault, 7-0), and Abby Berry (triple jump, 30-1½).
The Lady Raiders’ Emily Angelo won the 3,200 in 14:04.24, well off her personal best time of 13:22.
Angelo, though a freshman, is well aware of the rivalry with Laurel Highlands.
“We always think we have to beat them, and do our best against them,” said Angelo, adding, “It’s for the bragging rights for the year.”
Angelo looks to lower her time in the 3,200 on Saturday in the county meet at Connellsville.
“I’m looking for 13:04. With competition, getting to that will be easy. I have time to recover and train for it,” said Angelo.
Angelo didn’t miss out on a cancelled season last spring, but feels for the upperclassmen who did.
“It’s not as bad for me as much as the juniors and seniors. I didn’t miss much,” said Angelo.
Hope Trimmer (1,600, 5:34.66), Maggie Bellini (long jump, 16-4), and Jordan Hoover (shot put, 29-2) also finished first for the Lady Raiders.
