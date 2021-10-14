Morgan Wheeler dialed up 12 assists and five kills to help host Laurel Highlands sweep Elizabeth Forward, 3-0, in Section 3-AAA girls volleyball action on Thursday night.
The Fillies (5-6) won by scores of 25-15, 25-22 and 25-13 to keep a solid grip on fourth place and the final playoff spot in the section.
Emily Fleenor totaled six kills, seven digs and five aces for LH which also got five kills from Bella Scott and six digs apiece from Mia Pierce and Adrienne Mattey.
The Lady Warriors fall to 2-8 in section play.
California 3, Jefferson-Morgan 1 -- Alexis Sherman rang up 14 kills and Tayla Pascoe contributed nine kills, 32 digs and 24 service points as the second-place Lady Trojans defeated the visiting Lady Rockets in a Section 2-A match.
California, which improved to 8-2 in section play, dropped a hard-fought first set, 27-25, before coming back to win the next three by scores of 25-11, 25-18 and 25-22.
Jordyn Cruse totaled 22 digs and 16 service points for the Lady Trojans, who also got 18 assists from Gianna Grillo.
J-M falls to 4-5 in the section.
McGuffey 3, Bentworth 1 -- The Lady Highlanders beat host Bentworth in a Section 4-AA match.
McGuffey (2-6) won by scores of 25-22, 9-25, 25-15 and 25-20.
Chelsea Dindal had seven kills and an ace, Grace Skerbetz contributed five kills and three aces and Jocelyn Babirad added nine assists and four aces for the Lady Bearcats (1-7).
Bentworth also got four digs and three aces from Leyton Cevarr, three blocks and a kill from Sarah Schiccitano and four kills, two blocks and one ace from Emily Wise.
West Allegheny 3, Ringgod 1 -- Ringgold badly needed a victory over visiting West Allegheny to keep its playoff hopes alive but the Lady Rams fell short.
The fourth-place Lady Indians (5-5) won by scores of 25-23, 19-25, 25-7 and 25-19.
Ringgold falls to 3-7 in section play.
Boy soccer
Charleroi 11, Brownsville 0 -- Eben McIntyre poured in five goals and Landan Barcus and Joel Chambers added two apiece as the Cougars wrapped up the Section 3-AA championship with a win at Brownsville (2-9, 3-11-1).
Arlo McIntyre and Denver Radomile also scored for Charleroi (12-0, 12-1) with Jake Jericho recording the shutout.
Mount Pleasant 8, Southmoreland 0 -- Lukas Rivardo scored five goals to lead the way for the third-place Vikings in a Section 3-AA win over the visiting Scotties (0-12, 0-16-1).
Mount Pleasant (6-3-2, 6-5-2) also got one goal apiece from Logan Rega, Kerington Zahrobsky and Chase McCloy.
Bentworth 8, Beth Center 0 -- The Bearcats blanked the host Bulldogs (0-10, 0-14) to clinch the Section 4-A title.
Landon Urcho recorded a hat trick for Bentworth (9-0-1, 13-1-1) which also got two goals and two assists rom Jerzy Timlin as well as a pair of goals from John Scott and one from Tucker McMurray.
Christian Hete, DJ Hays and Urcho each spent time at goalkeeper for the Bearcats in the combined shutout.
Trinity Christian 2, Yough 1 -- Joe Obeldobel scored the only goal for the host Cougars (6-8) in a non-section loss to Trinity Christian (6-6-1).
Other scores: Thomas Jefferson 2, Belle Vernon 0; Trinity 8, Ringgold 1; Waynesburg Central 0, McGuffey 0; South Park 2, Elizabeth Forward 1.
Girls soccer
Belle Vernon 5, Albert Gallatin 2 -- Morgan Einodshofer had two goals and two assists in the Lady Leopards' Section 2-AAA win over the visiting Lady Colonials (1-12, 2-13).
Farrah Reader also had two goals for second-place Belle Vernon (11-2, 14-3) which led 2-0 at halftime. Sammy Mincone and Adeline Guess each had one assist for the Lady Leopards. Goalkeeper Victoria Rodriguez made two saves.
