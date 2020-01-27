Latrobe held Laurel Highlands scoreless in the first and fourth quarters as the Lady Wildcats returned home Monday night with a 62-10 Section 3-AAAAA road victory.
Emma Blair scored a game-high 14 points for Latrobe (6-5, 9-7). Anna Rafferty finished with 13 and Lexi McNeil added 12.
The Fillies go to 0-10 in the section and 0-17 overall.
