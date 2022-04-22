The Laurel Highlands girls were solid in all phases of Thursday’s Section 2-AAA track & field meet for a 102-48 victory over visiting Connellsville.
The Fillies’ Mia Pierce won the discus (120-8) and javelin (105-5), and finished second in the shot put (29-8).
The junior said she was in competition with herself, more so than against the Lady Falcons.
“I just want to build on my own marks now, especially in the javelin and discus. I wanted to hit 120 (feet) in the discus. I threw an extra foot,” said Pierce, whose previous personal best was 119 (feet). “I want new PRs in at least one event and build from that.”
Pierce knows how far she wants to get the javelin and discus out there.
“The javelin, I definitely want 115 (feet). My PR now is 105,” said Pierce. “The discus I want 130 feet, for sure. I know it’s there. I just need to get the technique down.”
Laurel Highlands’ Sterling Scott had quite a day on the track after winning the 100 (13.10), 200 (26.97), and 400 (1:01.36). Teammate Annika Tajc swept the hurdles, winning the 100 high hurdles (18.02) and 300 intermediate hurdles (55.44).
Elena Cavanagh (high jump, 4-8), Jaden Brambley (pole vault, 11-½), Payton Chester (long jump, 15-9), and Righteous Richardson (triple jump, 29-4) gave the Fillies a sweep of first-place finishes in the jumping events.
The Fillies won the 400 and 1,600 relays.
The Lady Falcons’ Bella Roebuck won the shot put (29-8) and finished second to Pierce in the discus and javelin.
“I just want to PR,” said the senior. “I really don’t come to win. I come to PR. I’d rather best myself than the other athletes.”
Roebuck hopes to set personal bests, topping her current marks of 105 feet in the discus and 33-3 in the shot put.
“Inches are like feet in throwing sometimes,” said Roebuck, who will be attending Robert Morris. “You just need one good throw. You just crank it.”
Pierce and Roebuck are good friends. Roebuck said the friendship helps in competition.
“I throw better when she’s there. She pushes me to do better,” said Roebuck.
Pierce is the defending Field MVP of the county meet. Roebuck is looking to improve on her effort next week.
“I just want to defend how I did last year,” said Roebuck, adding, “I want to do better in the javelin, though.”
Connellsville controlled the longer distances with Zoey Thomas winning the 800 (2:47.79) and Emma Tikey taking first in the 1,600 (6:25.07) and 3,200 (14:20.42).
The Lady Falcons finished first in the 3,200 relay.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.