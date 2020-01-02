The Laurel Highlands girls carried a lot of the second- and third-place finishes Thursday night as the Fillies opened 2020 with an 83-74 Section 4-AA victory over visiting Freeport.
Elizabeth Thomas, Ella Ciez, Maria Mrosko and Jenna Roscoe opened the meet by winning the 200 medley relay in a WPIAL qualifying time of 1:57.30, and the same quartet closed the meet with a qualifying time of 3:53.59 to take first in the 400 freestyle relay.
Mrosko won the 100 freestyle in a qualifying time of 56.70 seconds. Thomas touched the wall in a qualifying time of 5:38.90 to win the 500 freestyle.
Skyler Wilson took first in the 100 backstroke in 1:13.34.
Mrosko (2, 200 freestyle, 2:01.93, WPIAL), Ciez (3, 200 freestyle, 2:04.85, WPIAL; 100 breaststroke, 1:12.42, WPIAL), Abby Mahoney (2, 200 IM, 2:40.84; 3, 100 breastroke, 1:26.82), Thomas (2, 50 freestyle, 26.57, WPIAL), Roscoe (3, 50 freestyle, 26.97; 2, 100 butterfly, 1:09.47), Wilson (3, 100 butterfly, 1:10.49), Erin George (2, 100 backstroke, 1:18.08), and the 200 freestyle relay (2, 2:03.65) all finished second or third for Laurel Highlands.
Albert Gallatin senior Jael Dankle finished in a WPIAL Class AAA qualifying time of 2:04.69 in the 200 freestyle and 5:24.63 in the 500 freestyle.
Mapletown freshman Ella Menear qualified for the Class AA finals in the 100 freestyle with a time of 55.62 seconds and the 100 backstroke in 1:00.03. Menear had the fastest time in the pool both of her races.
