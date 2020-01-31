The Penn-Trafford girls rolled to a 54-12 Section 3-AAAAA victory Friday night over visiting Laurel Highlands.
The Lady Warriors improve to 7-6 in the section and 12-7 overall. The Fillies slip to 0-13 and 0-20.
Penn-Trafford's Bella Long and Allie Prady shared game-scoring honors with 14 points apiece. Maura Suman added 11.
Journey Greer led the Fillies with five points.
Section 3-AAAAA
Laurel Highlands 3-4-5-0 -- 12
Penn-Trafford 22-16-12-4 -- 54
Laurel Highlands: Journey Greer 5. Penn-Trafford: Bella Long 14, Allie Prady 14, Maura Suman 11. Records: Laurel Highlands (0-13, 0-20), Penn-Trafford (7-6, 12-7).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.