The Laurel Highlands girls withstood a third-quarter run Thursday night to open Section 3-AAAA play with a 50-20 victory against visiting Uniontown.
The Lady Raiders trailed 29-10 early in the third quarter when Jerzee Greer made three 3-pointers and A'Kira Dade hit 1-of-2 free throws for a 10-point run that shaved the deficit to 29-20.
"I need Jerzee to be hot every night," Uniontown coach Penny Kesmarsky said with a smile.
Greer and Dade shared scoring honors for the Lady Raiders (0-1, 0-5) with 12 points each.
The Fillies finally snapped the run with Miya Harris' 3-pointer. Aierra Jenkins got free on the baseline for an easy basket to counter some of the run.
"We got to figure out to push through that and get the win," Kezmarsky said of not being able to continue the run. "We stopped them several times."
Dade closed the quarter with a steal and fast-break layup to make the score 34-22 after three quarters.
"We did some good things, but all six games that have been played we've had third quarter woes. We have to put a complete game together," said Laurel Highlands coach Stewart Davis. "It's something different every game."
The Fillies (1-0, 4-2) started the game on a mini-run of their own when Harris, a transfer from Uniontown, scored the first five points of the game. Jenkins scored six of her own with the home team leading 13-4 after the first quarter.
Essence Davis scored six points and Alessandra Peccon added four as Laurel Highlands extended its lead to 27-10 at halftime.
Harris finished with 14 points and six assists, while Peccon was pesky on defense with seven steals.
"We can't get ourselves in that hole when we're down that much at halftime, either," explained Kezmarsky. ""I try to tell them before every game to play like they're down, because they play better when they're down.
"But, they can't wait to play like that because they're already down."
Laurel Highlands features three big girls -- Davis, Jenkins and Ayrianna Sumpter. Jenkins scored a game-high 16 points. Davis finished with eight points and Sumpter added six.
Jenkins grabbed a team-high nine rebounds and Davis pulled down seven.
Kezmarsky understood coming in the difficulties the trio would present.
"We came into this know their bigs were going to be good. They had to be ready for contact and box out," said Kezmarsky. "We defended well against the guards. We have to figure out how to play defense against good forwards like theirs. They really killed us.
"We try to pride ourselves on defense. We have to hold the other team to get to where we get enough scoring."
Stewart Davis found positives to build on in preparation for Monday's game against Southmoreland.
"We shared the ball well. We pushed the ball when we needed to," said Davis. "Our defense in the first two quarters was stifling.
"We just need to rebound well."
