Unionitown was in control for most of its girls basketball game against cross-town rival Laurel Highlands on Thursday night.
The Fillies kept hanging around, though, and when they hit the stretch they surged ahead to claim a hard-fourth 54-48 Section 3-AAAAA victory at A.J. Everhart Memorial Gymnasium.
It was Laurel Highlands' second win of the year after going winless last season and its first section win since Jan. 17, 2019, also against the Lady Raiders.
"It feels pretty good," LH coach Rebecca Capozza said. "I think they were ready. They came into the game prepared. They kept their heads up and got the win."
Aareanna Griffith scored a game-high 22 points to lead the Fillies (1-5, 2-8). Essence Davis followed with 13 points and Alessandra Peccon added 12 points.
Uniontown (0-4, 0-6) built an early 13-6 lead thanks to two 3-pointers by Dana Vansickle and one by Nekea Lewis only to see the Fillies come back and go up 14-13 on Peccon's 3-pointer at the first quarter buzzer.
A back-and-forth second quarter was tied 26-26 with the clock winding down and this time is was Uniontown's Summer Hawk who drilled a jump shot as time ran out to give the hosts a 28-26 halftime advantage.
Laurel Highlands played much of the first half with Essence Davis on the bench in foul trouble.
"She had two fouls in the first minute and she is one of our key players," Capozza pointed out. "The girls did a pretty good job while she was out."
The Red Raiders went up by as much as eight in the third quarter before settling on a 41-36 lead heading into the final frame.
But Uniontown also had a key player hampered by fouls.
"A'Kira Dade was doing on a good job on Griffith but once she got in foul trouble and I had to pull her off of her, we kind of lost that edge," Lady Raiders coach Penny Kezmarsky said.
The Fillies rallied and took a 44-43 lead on a three-point play by Davis with 4:54 left, and Davis added another free throw to make it 45-43.
Amiah DeShields scored inside to pull Uniontown even and Hawk made one of two foul shots after Davis had done the same to keep the score knotted at 46-46.
Tylea Taylor converted one of two free throws with 2:41 remaining to put LH ahead to stay.
A driving basket by Griffith and four straight free throws by Peccon put Laurel Highlands in command, 53-46, with 29 seconds left.
"Aareanna is coming off ACL surgery last year and she's one of our leaders. Her and Alessandra don't really ever come out of the game," said Capozza, who commended Peccon's performance. "She's a sophomore. She took charge and kind of got our tempo and got them reset from the top whenever we seemed a little out of control."
DeShields scored again to whittle the gap to five with 21 seconds left but Peccon tacked on one more foul shot with seven seconds remaining to set the final score.
"We would go on a nice run and then they would bounce right back," Kezmarsky said. "We would build up a little bit of a lead but we never could extend on it. We never got a comfortable lead, then they came back and made their foul shots at the end and we didn't."
Laurel Highlands connected on 10 of 15 free throws in the fourth quarter while Uniontown made just one of seven.
Lewis led the Lady Raiders with 13 points. DeShields and Vansickle each scored eight points, Hawk had seven and Aziriah Wilson chipped in with five. Dade added three points and Ty Thanh and Jersey Greer rounded out Uniontown's scoring with two points apiece.
Griffith, Davis and Peccon accounted for all but seven of the Fillies' points as Olivia Crossan had four and Tylea Taylor contributed three.
"We listened well," Capozza said of her players. "They maintained their composure and they did the things that we asked them to do. We're still in a learning process but they worked for this one. It was a team effort tonight. I'm happy with it."
Laurel Highlands was coming off a 74-20 loss at West Greene on Monday.
"It wasn't a great game," Capozza said. "So they came back and did the things they needed to do tonight."
It was Uniontown's second game in as many days as the Lady Raiders fell to Belle Vernon, 65-28, on Wednesday.
"This is a tough loss," Kezmarsky said, "because they did do a lot of good things tonight. This is the most points we've scored this season. They were actually running the offense and scoring off of it, looking for shots, making shots, and they did very well for the most part in the man-to-man defense.
"Scoring has been our biggest problem, though. Hopefully, tonight they'll build on this and realize that's how they can always run the offense no matter who the other team is."
