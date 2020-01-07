The Laurel Highlands girls had a rough road trip Monday night, losing at Oakland Catholic, 81-4, in Section 3-AAAAA action.
Journey Greer scored all four points for Laurel Highlands (0-4, 0-9).
Halena Hill (13), Mia Vigliotti (12), and Rachel Haver (12) were in double figures for Oakland Catholic (4-1, 8-2).
