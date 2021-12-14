The county has three swimming and diving teams, and the trio gathered Monday night at Laurel Highlands pool for an early season meet.
The Laurel Highlands girls were a bit deeper than Connellsville and Uniontown, and the depth paid off for 117 points. The Lady Falcons finished second with 77 points. The Lady Raiders scored 28 points.
Ella Ciez, Cecilia Mrosko and Elizabeth Thomas all won two individual events. The trio also was part of first-place finishes in the 200 medley relay and 400 freestyle relay.
Ciez won the 50 freestyle in 25.20 seconds and touched the wall first in the 100 butterfly in 1:01.90. Both times met the Class AA provisional qualifying time.
Ciez, a junior, isn't quite sure what events she hopes to swim in what would be her third WPIAL final.
"It's still up in the air. I'm better at the 200 IM, 100 butterfly and 100 breaststroke," explained Ciez. "I've made the 50 and 100 freestyle for the WPIALs the last two years.
"I won't figure it out until the end of the season. I'll try to make the WPIAL cuts in all the individual events."
Ciez does know she wants to be faster this season.
"I want to improve my times from last season. My freshman times were better than last year," said Ciez. "I still want to get better. There's always room for improvement."
Thomas won the 200 IM in a provisional qualifying time of 2:21.0 and hit the WPIAL qualifying time in the 100 backstroke with her winning time of 1:02.20. Mrosko won the 200 freestyle in 2:13.20 and 100 freestyle with a time of 1:57.40.
The three joined Skyler Wilson to win the 200 medley relay in a qualifying time of 1:57.60. The same quartet won the 400 relay with a provisional time of 4:01.10.
The Fillies' Scarlett Zehala scored 122 points to win the diving competition.
Connellsville senior Aeriale Knopsnider won the 500 freestyle in 6:44.50 and finished third in the 200 freestyle by a mere tenth of a second. She was on the Lady Falcons' 400 freestyle and 200 medley relays that both placed second.
"I like the 500 freestyle a lot," said Knopsnider, adding, "I try for my best time since it's my first meet of the season. Then, I will know where I need to improve.
"I want to get faster. I'd like to swim under six minutes in the 500 freestyle, 5:50, and I would like to go to the WPIALs."
Sophie Detwiler won the 100 breastroke in 1:24.20, and joined Ella Detwiler, Ryann Lilley and MacKenzie Vokes to finish first in the 200 freestyle relay with a time of 1:57.40.
Maddy King had a hand in most of the Lady Raiders' 28 points with second-place finishes in the 200 IM (2:28.90) and 100 butterfly (1:12.20). She was also on the 200 and 400 freestyle relays that finished third.
King, a senior, is now one of the elder statesmen for the Uniontown girls.
"It feels weird. I remember when I started just as a sophomore," said King.
King's 200 IM was the first of her career.
"I was just .70 seconds off the B (provisional) time," said King. "Ultimately, I want to qualify, be it the B or A time."
King tracks her progress, noting how close she is to reaching her desired times.
"I keep it in my notes. I want 2:10-ish in the 200 freestyle and 2:28.2, the B time, or 2:17 in the 200 IM," said King. "I'd like to get it as soon as I can and not stress about it.
"I want to enjoy my last season."
