The Laurel Highlands girls swept the relays Monday night on their way to a 96-73 non-section victory at Uniontown.
The Fillies' Elizabeth Thomas was one of the key performers in the victory by winning the 200 IM (2:20.85) and 100 breaststroke (59.69). Both were WPIAL qualifying times.
The sophomore was also on the victorious 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays.
The WPIAL Class AA performance list was released on Monday and sitting atop the 100 backstroke with the fastest time to date was none other than Thomas.
"I don't pay attention to the lineup until I get to the meet, then I look at it," explained Thomas, who finished fourth in the WPIAL finals last year. "There's a lot of outside pressure (for another WPIAL medal), for sure.
"I just want to be happy at the end of the day, whatever I do."
Though Thomas is not so concerned with her standing before the meet, she is satisfied with how her times have improved through the season.
"Oh yeah, for sure, I'm so happy with my times," said Thomas. "I want to break 57 seconds in the backstroke."
The Fillies' Maria Mrosko (200 freestyle, 2:01.98, WPIAL; 100 butterfly, 1:00.18, WPIAL), Ella Ciez (50 freestyle, 26.24, WPIAL; diving, 173.35, WPIAL), Erin George (100 freestyle, 1:06.57), and Abby Mahoney (500 freestyle, 6:31.55; 100 breaststroke, 1:23.98) also had first-place finishes.
The Lady Raiders' Abigail Strauser finished second in the 500 freestyle (6:37.08) and third in the 100 breaststroke (1:36.19).
The Uniontown girls haven't qualified any swimmers for the WPIAL finals, but Strauser is pleased with how her times have dropped in her finals season.
"I had a big drop in my PR (personal best). I'm swimming my best times so far," said Strauser. "My main goal was to PR in the 500 freestyle before I graduated. This time drop was sufficient.
"Yes, I got done what I wanted to do."
Sophie Zimcosky (200 IM), Caitlin Michelangelo (50 freestyle, 100 breaststroke), and Madelyn Debord (100 freestyle) all had second-place finishes for the Lady Raiders.
