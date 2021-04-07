CONNELLSVILLE — The visiting Laurel Highlands girls won 10 events Tuesday afternoon for an 88-53 Section 2-AAA track & field victory at Connellsville.
The Fillies’ Adrienne Mattey nearly earned enough points for her letter with her performance in the distance events on the track. She won the 1,600 (6:24) and 800 (2:44), and finished second to the Lady Falcons’ Maggie McPoyle in the 3,200.
“My time in the 1,600 was better than last week against Belle Vernon,” said Mattey. “My time in the 800 was exactly the same.
“I was dying in the 3,200. I don’t usually do the two-mile. They throw me in it when only one girl is running it.”
Mattey continued, saying, “I wanted to go out 6:30 (in the 1,600) and 2:50 (in the 800). I wanted to place in all my events.”
Mattey lost her sophomore season last spring because of the pandemic.
“I kinda missed last year. I just don’t have much to go off with my times,” said Mattey. “(Running against others) really push you. It’s a mental game.
“Entering cross country in the fall, I was in better shape. With the cold weather, coming into track season I’m not in as good shape.”
Mattey has times in mind where she’d like to be at the end of the season as the year moves along quickly.
“I want to get 2:45 in the 800. That’s the big time I’m trying to hit,” explained Mattey. “It’s scary to think about (the season moving along). It’s kinda worrisome. Everything is going by so fast.”
The Fillies’ Alessandra Peccon, Payton Chester, Annika Tajc and Ellie Krizner won the 400 relay in 57 seconds. Peccon, Bella Pulice, Skylar Wilson and Sterlene Scott finished first in the 1,600 relay in 4:39.
Scott (400, 1:04), Mia Pierce (discus, 81-11; shot put, 30-0), Abby Berry (long jump, 14-4), Krizner (triple jump, 28-9), and Elena Cavanagh (high jump, 5-0) also finished first for Laurel Highlands.
Freshman Grace Bosnic had another solid meet for the Lady Falcons, winning the 100 high hurdles (16.47), 100 (13.13), and 300 intermediate hurdles (50.0).
Isabella Roebuck had Connellsville’s lone first-place in the field after winning the shot put with a personal-best throw of 30 feet.
She finished second in the discus and third in the javelin.
“I had good throws in the shot put. I did not have good throws in the discus,” said Roebuck. “Getting second place with a bad throw is not a win.
“Maybe I had first home meet jitters. I definitely want to do better in the next meet.”
Roebuck has a basic outlook as her season progresses.
“I want to PR (get a personal best) in every meet. I want to be doing better than myself in every meet,” said Roebuck. “I want at least 85 feet in the discus, 90 feet in the javelin and 31, 32 feet in the shot put.”
Roebuck was coming off an injury last spring, so the lost pandemic season would’ve been one where she was rehabbing through the season.
“Last year’s season being cancelled, I was sad about it. But, I had a tear in my leg and it would’ve been a recovery year,” said Roebuck. “I’m definitely reaching a lot further than I did my freshman year.”
McPoyle won the 3,200 in 15:06.
